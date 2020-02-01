Watertown Red & Black to hold sign-ups today
Joe Brennan’s Red and Black helmet and his framed jersey are among the collection of memorabilia he has from his lengthy career in football. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Semipro football

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black will be holding its first sign-up session at Above Reality in Watertown today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Watertown Red and Black will begin its 2020 regular season in the Empire Football League on July 4 at home against the Utica Nighthawks.

