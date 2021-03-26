The Empire Football League announced Friday that the Watertown Red and Black and the five other teams in the league will begin the EFL season Aug. 7 and play a six-week season, ending Sept. 25.
The Red and Black will play the shortened season in the three-team West Division with the Northern NY Grizzlies and the Syracuse Smash. The Tri-City Spartans, Glens Falls Greenjackets and Plattsburgh North Stars will comprise the East Division.
The league will take a break Labor Day week. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 2 and the championship game on Oct. 9.
The league said a schedule is being created keeping in mind field availability due to COVID-19 regulations.
The EFL and the Red and Black did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic.
