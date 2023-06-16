WATERTOWN — More often than not this season, defense has carried the day for the Watertown Red and Black.
Such was the case last week as the Red and Black recorded its first shutout of the year in a 50-0 home drubbing of the Charlotte Colonials.
Watertown will look to continue its momentum when it hosts the New York Falcons at 6 p.m. today in a Gridiron Developmental Football League game on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“The team wasn’t the greatest, there’s still a lot of things to work on, on defense,” Red and Back defensive end Jeremy Machia said. “We’re getting new players, new pieces as some people have left ... We’re just looking to improve and continue to get better as a team.”
The Red and Black, which is off to a 2-1 start, will play its second straight division crossover game, this time against the Falcons (0-1), who play in the Xtreme Conference West Division along with Charlotte and the Upstate Predators.
Defensive back Johnathan Williams led the charge last weekend by registering a pair of interceptions in the first half, which in turn sparked the team’s offensive effort.
“He was a stellar athlete this year and again this year,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of Williams. “He just plays, he’s a got a nose for the ball, he’s fast, he’s tough, he plays the game. And he doesn’t talk crap, that’s what I like about him. Like the composure of this team, there’s not a lot said, they just play.”
Both interceptions from Williams came in the pivotal second quarter, with each leading to touchdowns as Watertown broke free to build a 24-0 lead by halftime.
“He’s our ball hawk back there,” Machia said. “Our defensive line does great in getting a lot of pressure and making that (quarterback) throw the ball super early and he takes advantage of it, every time he comes down with it. He’s a great safety and he’s becoming a leader back there as well.”
While Williams has emerged as a leader in the secondary, Machia has also done so on the line for Watertown as a defensive end.
“He’s certainly become a leader on this team,” Ashcraft said of Williams. “And Jeremy Machia has, too, definitely.”
Offensively, second-year quarterback Jason Williams, who helped lead the team to a second straight Empire Football League championship last year, threw for 285 yards and connected on touchdown passes to three different receivers.
The running game appeared to have its best game yet this season as Jamal Finkley and Kristian Tate each rushed for 70 yards, with Eric Washington running 57 as Watertown compiled 231 total yards on the ground, with Finkley rushing for a score.
With the outcome, the Red and Black also doubled its point total from the first two games combined.
“I think we played well on both sides of the ball,” Ashcraft said of the overall effort. “Now we have to continue to do that if we’re going to be successful as a team.”
The Red and Black bounced back with the win after being dealt a 31-9 home loss to Xtreme Conference East Division-leading Syracuse the previous week.
“But you can’t really dwell on it though, you’ve just got to move on, other people have to step up,” Machia said. “But it’s more so just trying to gel again, we’ve got some big games coming up. Hopefully we can play better Saturday defense wise and do even better.”
Machia, who has already missed two games this season, says he hopes he’s back for the remainder of the season.
“And Connor Brown is the main leader back there for our linebacker corps,” he added about the team’s depth as well as potential on defense. “He won’t be here this week, so it’s going to be the next man up to see how these guys can do. ... The linebacker corps is where we lost the majority of the continuity, and that’s where we’re trying to get that back.”
Machia, who helped lead Watertown to the league title last year, is also among several former General Brown players now competing with the Red and Black.
“We got Cory Smith playing linebacker, he’s a great athlete, he can play strong safety as well,” Machia said. “We’ve got (Derian) Salter, he plays offensive line right now, but he can play defensive end, he’s good there. And then we’ve got (Matt) Doldo, who is going to be a key piece on the offensive line.”
The Falcons are coming off a 32-0 home loss to Upstate in their season opener last Saturday.
This week’s game was originally scheduled to be played on the road, but was switched to a home game for the Red and Black after Ashcraft learned the Falcons’ home field in suburban Buffalo didn’t have adequate locker room facilities. Ashcraft said he persuaded team officials to change the site of the game.
“I was looking forward to going there,” Ashcraft said. “It’s kind of unfortunate, but this way we get a home game ... and like I said, I would pay any team to come here, I treat them all the same if they want to come here rather than us going to their house.”
After adding a home game to its schedule, Watertown will play at Syracuse at 7 p.m. next Saturday with its next home game on July 22 against the Troy Fighting Irish.
“I think we’re getting better,” Machia said. “With Syracuse, I think we definitely played with them, it’s just we’ve got to fix some things before we play them again, they’re definitely a really good team and they’re at the top of the league.”
