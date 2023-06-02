WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red and Black prides itself on playing strong defense, and it did so in backing the team to a road win in their season opener last week.
Yet the Red and Black collectively knows it will have to play better this week — especially on offense — when it hosts the Syracuse Strong in its home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown is coming off a 16-8 victory at the Troy Fighting Irish last Saturday in its debut in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
“We had a lot of people step up, we had some new guys at new positions,” Red and Black linebacker Derrek Dalton said. “We had some key players out but that (turned out) not to matter, obviously. The defense played outstanding and picked up our offense a lot throughout the game.”
The Red and Black turned the ball over four times — all on interceptions.
“My hat’s off to the defense, but we’re in a little funk right now on offense,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “We’ve just got to take care of the ball, number one. Usually we never turn the ball over, that’s the biggest thing we’ve always prided ourselves on for the last few years, we’ve just got to play better.”
Newcomer Cory Smith, who is a General Brown graduate, returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half, and Joshua Lear recovered a fumble that led to a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jason Williams to boost the Red and Black to a 16-0 lead in the third quarter.
“We have a bend-never-break defense,” Dalton said. “We let up a few big plays, not too many, but all in all, it was a good game for us on defense.”
After playing without four offensive starters against Troy, Watertown is hoping to shore up its offensive line for this week’s game.
“With our offensive line, we had some guys missing against Troy,” Levine said. “We’re just not getting any push up front. The first game we ran for 200 yards and our offensive line wasn’t bad. And this past week we were down guys and we lost a couple guys and we couldn’t run the ball at all. If you make us one dimensional against a team like Syracuse, we’re in trouble. Because we’ve got to keep them honest because they have a great defensive line, they have a great defense.”
Now the Red and Black will now square off against Syracuse, which is the reining champion in the GDFL, and they’ll have to elevate their game.
“I feel like we have to take advantage of any and every break we can possibly get,” said Red and Black head coach George Ashcraft. “They’ve got a very good squad on both sides of the ball, that’s all there is to it. ... They’re last year’s national champs and they’re beating their chests with it and they’re willing to fight to keep that title.”
“This is going to be the biggest challenge we’ve had in three years offensively,” Levine said. “So if we don’t play our best game, we’re going to have some problems.”
The Strong opened its season with a 44-7 thrashing of the Charlotte Colonials in both its home and season opener last Saturday.
“Syracuse is going to run the ball a lot, they pound you with the ball,” Levine said. “Syracuse is a strong team, they have excellent, established football men. They’re not young kids, they’re veterans, they’ve been in this league and other leagues. They have a lot of experience, they play well together and they’re very athletic. We’ve got our hands full, but we know we have to play better and we have to be smarter.”
Watertown and Syracuse have played before, back when Syracuse was a member of the Empire Football League, as well as one season when both competed in the Northeastern Football Alliance.
“We’ve got to play our best game this year this Saturday night if we want to not be embarrassed,” Ashcraft said. “Because this could be an embarrassment if we don’t do what we know we can do. The team that turns the ball over will definitely not win this game. ... You can’t give up easy points to good teams, when you do that, you’re going to get beat even worse, that’s all there is to it.”
“They’re a good team, a good program, they’ve got a lot of athletes,” Dalton added about playing Syracuse. “But I think we’ll be able to match it and we’re going to show that Saturday night.”
