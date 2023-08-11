WATERTOWN — For the past two years, the Watertown Red and Black rolled to a pair of championships in the Empire Football League, winning both titles on their home field.
Now entering their first venture into the Gridiron Developmental Football League playoffs, the Red and Black will open the postseason on the road,
And while the team gears up for a rare road playoff game, it knows it will face a stiff challenge this week in the Upstate Predators.
Watertown (5-3) will open the playoffs against a familiar opponent when it plays at Upstate (6-2) at 6 p.m. today in a first-round playoff game at Franklin High School in Rochester.
“They’re a big, strong team and we expected that,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of Upstate. “But I think that we’ve got speed and strength, too, so it will be a good game again, I’m sure it will be a close one and there will be no blowouts here.”
In their last game two weeks ago, the Red and Black was beaten in their home and regular-season finale, 22-19, by the Predators on July 29.
The loss cost Watertown hosting a home playoff game and now the team knows it must play better in this rematch.
“That’s the hardest part of all of this, all we had to do was play better and win that game,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “And we would have been sitting at home. But know what, maybe it will pull us together. Sometimes you play better on the road with less pressure. You get together, you go down there and you don’t worry about anything and you just play football.”
Against Upstate two weeks ago, the Red and Black turned the ball over four times — all on interceptions by quarterback Shawn Johnson, including two in each half.
“We’ve got to do a better job protecting the quarterback, we let them get too much pressure on us,” Levine said. “We were nonexistent running the ball, like I said before. We’ve got to be able to run the ball a little bit and keep them honest. And I just think we have to take care of the ball better, we put it up for grabs too many times and we’ve got to make some plays.”
Yet Watertown nearly completed a late comeback bid as they scored the last 16 points of the game, including recording a safety late in the fourth quarter against Upstate.
Johnson has thrown six touchdown passes in three games this season with the Red and Black, including four in two starts with the team.
“He’s come on and he’s only practiced a little bit, he really wasn’t around much,” Levine said of Johnson. “Now he’s the focal point being the quarterback and he just moved into Watertown this week, so I think moving forward it’s going to be a big advantage for him.”
“I think offensively, we know what to expect now and if we’re settled down and don’t turn the ball over, I think we’ll be in this ball game,” Ashcraft said.
In Johnson’s last playoff game that involved the Red and Black, he was the visiting quarterback as he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks to a 34-28 win over Watertown in an EFL semifinal on Sept. 28, 2019 at the Fairgrounds.
“Against Upstate, he just, I don’t know if he put too much pressure on himself or whatever,” Levine said of Johnson. “He’s a good quarterback, he’s been around and he’s played a lot and I think he’ll rebound.”
Levine continued; “And I think we’ve got to help him by running the ball a little bit just to take a little pressure off. When you throw the ball 42 times, teams just line up and come after you, there’s no secret there. We’ve got to slow them down a little bit and make them think we might run a little bit and hopefully have a little bit of success there.”
Johnson, who also played previously with the Syracuse Strong, is very familiar with Upstate, who he played against last season while with Syracuse.
“They’re a great team, a great team,” Johnson said after Watertown’s loss to Upstate. “They’re a great organization that’s run well and coached well with a great quarterback. I lost to them last season and I wish I could have done more this time. And we’ll have to be ready for them next time.”
Veteran wide receiver Keegan Queior paces Watertown in receiving yards with 447 on 31 catches and has totaled four touchdowns on the season, while newcomer Semaj James leads the team in touchdown catches with six, to go along with 233 receiving yards,
Fellow veteran wideout Chris Furr stands second on the team in receiving yards (335 on 15 catches), while tight end Zachary Todd (21 catches, 317 yards) and wideout Dequace Jackson (217 yards, 16 catches), have each scored three receiving touchdowns.
Upstate quarterback Billy Joiner threw three touchdown passes, with two of them to wideout Jarrett Osterhout in the first half, in the Predators’ win over the Red and Black. Joiner, who has 21 touchdown passes on the season, led Upstate to a 40-0 rout of Troy in its regular-season finale last Saturday.
Now Watertown, which is coming off yet another week-long bye, must strive to get off to a better start this time against Upstate, which built a 22-3 lead after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half in the previous meeting.
“They’re hot, they’re playing good right now, they got on a little roll like where we were at times earlier in the season,” Levine said. “And their defense is pretty good, you’ve got to give them credit, they played pretty good defense against us and they’ve got some big boys.
“I think the big key is we’ve got to come out of the gate and get off to a good start. We are not a good team when we have to play from behind.”
The Red and Black continues to play solid defense as it’s yielded only 117 points in eight regular-season games.
General Brown grad Cory Smith leads the team in tackles (72) and has also recorded four interceptions, returning three of them for scores.
Jeremy Machia paces Watertown in sacks with eight to go along with 48 tackles, while Connor Brown (56 tackles, four sacks), Justin Kuhn (54 tackles, six sacks) and Joshua Lear (43 tackles, four sacks) round out the defense.
The versatile Johnathan Williams is one of the league’s leaders in interceptions this year with seven.
“Well, No. 1 we’re going to go more man-to-man instead of trying to play some kind of zone defense with our (defensive) backs because they were getting confused when they released somebody to let them go,” Ashcraft said of the last game against Upstate. “But they were letting people run by them and once a guy’s by you, you’re on the short end of the stick. That’s what happened to us a couple times and there were scores that came out of those kinds of plays. So we’re going to change it up with the way that we’re going to be working our d-backs in this game.
“They’ve got a very good receiving crew that you have to be careful with.”
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to play at the Syracuse Strong in a national quarterfinal game.
Syracuse, which won the league’s national championship last year, defeated Watertown twice this year, 31-9 and 27-13, as well Upstate, 17-8, en route to securing the Extreme Conference East division title.
The Red and Black, the oldest semipro football team in the nation, has traditionally played in the Empire Football League, winning the past two league crowns, including a home win against Glens Falls to claim last year’s title.
In doing so, Watertown claimed its fourth league championship and won back-to-back titles for the first time in team history.
“I really liked the EFL,” Levine said. “In the EFL, you had relationships with the other coaches and teams and you knew each other pretty good. I mean the competition was fair, this is a very, very strong league competition wise. But there just doesn’t seem to be any camaraderie between the teams, we don’t know many people or many coaches and all the staffs, it’s a little different.
“But it’s a good test for us, we had won two titles in a row in the EFL and coming over here, you find out what you’re made of. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of showing that we’re a very competitive team and we played Syracuse very, very tough twice.”
