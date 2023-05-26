WATERTOWN — Coming off another championship campaign, the Watertown Red and Black is taking on a new challenge this season.
The team returns a wealth of players from last year’s squad that won a second consecutive Empire Football League title.
Now the Red and Black will attempt to win a championship in another league as the team has joined the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
“It’s a great feeling, really,” Watertown quarterback Jason Williams said. “We get to step on the field for another year, especially with the guys that we connected with last year, it’s great to be back at it.”
Watertown moved to the circuit, which includes teams across the country, after the EFL dissolved as a league following last season.
“There’s some very powerful teams in this league, so we’re going to have to be ready,” Watertown coach George Ashcraft said.
The Red and Black will open its season on the road against the Troy Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. today at Watervliet High School.
“I’m super excited because we get to come out and compete every game,” Watertown wide receiver and quarterback Kalon Jeter said. “We get to come out and go against guys who have the same talent set ... so there’s a lot more competition.”
Many Watertown players are looking at the GDFL as a step up from the EFL, especially in the level of play.
“For me, it is a big challenge,” Jeter said. “But with the talent and the ability that we have, I think we will fit in. It was a big thing (last year), we kind of ran through the EFL a lot. So it’s like now to step up the challenge and to be able to see competition that is fit for us, so it will be good for us.”
“It’s going to be an exciting, exciting year,” said Williams, last year’s EFL Most Valuable Player. “Better competition, so we’ve got to come out with our A-game every time.”
The Red and Black’s offense will be guided once again by Williams, who helped lead the team to last year’s title in his first season with the squad.
Other returners include running backs Jamal Finkley, Eric Washington and Rarday Burrell and the team returns a deep receiving corps, including veteran wideouts Jeter, Chris Furr and Keegan Queior, as well as Dequace Jackson.
“I think, without a doubt, we have one of the best receiving corps that this league is going to see, and we have the best quarterback that this league is going to see,” Jeter said. “And we have a super, stout defense. I think we’re going to compete and we’re going to upset a lot of people who are kind of pushing us down as the underdog.”
“We’re deep, we’re deeper then we were last year at the skill positions,” Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. “Our second group is very, very strong, We’ve got some new guys and some guys that played last year, we’ve got all our receivers back. Our backfield is still pretty good, we’ve got three good runners who shared the ball pretty well (last Saturday).”
Michael Edwards, Ryan Bell, Nathan O’Quin and Nicholas Embry are all back to play on the offensive line, while defender Jeremy Machia may help out by playing at center.
“What we’ve been working on is the (offensive) line,” Levine said. “We lost some linemen from last year and we’re trying to rebuild and put some new guys in place and we’ll go from there.”
The defense returns a host of starters, including linebackers Derrek Dalton, Gualberto Santiago and defensive backs Connor Brown, Jaylon Dugan and Johnathan Williams.
Also back are Machia and fellow defensive ends Nate Richards, Jerrell Roberts and Dylan Bice, who can also play at linebacker, as well as defensive lineman Joshua Lear.
“We have a lot of returners, but we also have a lot of new guys, too,” Machia said. “So it’s going to be about being able to gel with the new guys. Every week we’re just going to have to get better and better team-wise, being on the same page is going to be the biggest thing and we’ve got to work on that.”
On special teams, veteran kicker Eric Beyler also returns to the Red and Black.
“We’ve got a lot of starters back this year,” Ashcraft said. “And the people who are new this year, if they do what I think they’re going to do, you’re going to hear their names a lot. So it’s looking good.”
“It’s super big to have so many guys return, that way we really didn’t have to take a step back this year,” Jeter said. “We’re going to continue to push forward and build on top of what we already had.”
Watertown will play in the league’s Xtreme Conference East Division that also includes Troy and the Syracuse Strong, both of whom the Red and Black has played in the past while playing in the Northeastern Football Alliance in 2016. It will also also play three teams from the Xtreme Conference West Division, including the Charlotte Colonials, New York Falcons and Upstate Predators, who are all based in Western New York.
“It’s an opportunity, it’s definitely something different, these guys have a lot of talent,” Bice said of the GDFL. “So we have to work hard and make sure we’re prepared before we do anything, The Empire Football League was very humble to us and very good, but at the same time we’re stepping up and we’re watching prior collegiate athletes and these guys are one step from the next level.”
The Red and Black, which usually starts its season in early July, will play an eight-game schedule in the regular season, including four home games. It will wrap up the slate with a game on July 29, with the playoffs to follow in early August.
“You’ve got to have your (act) together,” Ashcraft added. “And if you don’t travel well and you’re on the road in this league, it’s not going to be a good night for you. It’s going to be a long, long night because you’ve got to take as many of your best players on the road all the time.”
Watertown will play its home opener against the Syracuse Strong at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Last year, Syracuse won three playoff games and then traveled to Las Vegas to win the league’s overall national championship.
“We have some very. very tough teams we’re going to go up against,” Levine said. “The EFL, we love playing in the EFL, there’s some good teams and good rivals. Now there’s some big boys and some big-boy teams that we’re going to have to play against and we’ll have to play every minute. We have to play 60-minute games.”
“I’m excited for it, better competition and it’s going to make our team better,” Machia said. “We’ll just take it week by week with whatever team we play ... But no matter who we play, they’re going to be good this year. Every game is going to be a good game.”
Furr, who has played with the Red and Black since 2013, added that this will be his final season with the team.
“It’s great,” Furr said of returning for another season. “I’m not going to lie, this will be (my) last season. But coming back and actually playing back on the field and whatnot, it’s like I never left the field. But after this season, I’m going to hang the cleats up and see where it goes from there.”
The opportunity to bring home another championship while playing in the GDFL for the first time is an endeavor Furr and this teammates are embracing.
“I love it,” Machia said. “Obviously you have to love it to play here. You don’t get paid, you do this on your own time and you pay for all your own stuff. So obviously you have to love this, I mean I love football enough to do this and I’m blessed that I can still play it.”
Added Jeter: “I’m excited, we’re building something great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.