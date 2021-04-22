The Watertown Red and Black will open its season with a home game against the Syracuse Smash on Aug. 7, according to the schedule released on the team’s website.
Last month, the Empire Football League announced a shortened season with each team playing seven games between Aug. 7 and Sept. 25 with the postseason to follow. The EFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red and Black, which have five home games and two road games on the schedule, is slated to play its first game against Syracuse at the Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown will host the Tri-City Spartans the following week on Aug. 14.
Watertown then plays back-to-back road games at the Northern New York Grizzlies, who are based in Potsdam, on Aug. 21 and at the Plattsburgh North Stars on Aug. 28.
After a league-wide bye on Labor Day weekend, the Red Black returns with home games against North Country on Sept. 11, the Glens Falls Greenjackets on Sept. 18 and Syracuse on Sept. 25.
EFL semifinals begin Oct. 2 with the championship scheduled for Oct. 9.
