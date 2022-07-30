BINGHAMTON — The good times continue to roll for the Watertown Red & Black semipro football team this season.
The Red & Black put its touches on a masterpiece Saturday night, blanking the previously unbeaten Broome County Stallions, 31-0, in Empire Football League play at Stallions Stadium.
The first-place Red & Black (5-0 overall, 4-0 league) posted its second shutout of the season, defeating a opponent that had allowed only seven points in three games until Saturday.
“It’s another complete-game performance by the offense, defense and special teams,” Watertown offensive coordinator Jerry Levine said.
“It’s a group that comes to practice, works (its) tails off and executes on the field. This was a very satisfying victory against a really quality opponent.”
Watertown quarterback Jason Williams led the offense, completing 10-of-24 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
Kalon Jeter and Chris Furr caught respective 34- and 45-yard TD passes from Williams in the opening quarter en route to a 14-0 edge.
“Jeter (two catches for 98 yards) showed why he was the league’s MVP last season, and Furr (three for 75) enjoyed his best game of the season,” Levine said.
Furr also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Williams in the third quarter, while earlier running back T.J. Williams had a one-yard scoring burst late in the second quarter.
Eric Beyler completed the scoring with a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Tevin O’steen and Johnathan Williams intercepted passes for the Red & Black, while veteran linebacker Curtis Dukes recovered a fumble.
Connor Brown paced Watertown with 12 tackles closely followed by Jeremy Machia (eight), Derrek Dalton (seven) and Dylan Bice (six).
“It was a tremendous effort by the defense and we completely shut them down,” Levine said. “The kickoff coverage was also outstanding, and the entire coaching staff is ecstatic that we are 4-0 (in games on the field). It was a convincing win.”
After four straight road games to open the season, Watertown will play its home opener Saturday against Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“We are excited to finally to play at home,” Levine said. “We are playing a rival, we are the defending champions and finally we get the chance to play before our home crowd. We’re looking forward to having a big crowd Saturday.”
WATERTOWN 31, BROOME COUNTY 0
Broome County 0 0 0 0 — 0
W — Jeter 34 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 3:29.
W — Furr 45 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), :29.
W — T.J. Williams 1 run (Beyler kick), 2:01.
W — Furr 15 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 7:46.
Rushing: W — Washington 5-2, Finkley 4-20, T.J. Williams 5-6, Jeter 1-4, Ja. Williams 2-11, Burrell 6-42.
Passing: W — Ja. Williams 10-24-2-251, 3 TD.
Receiving: W — Queior 2-16, Furr 3-75, Jeter 2-98, Jackson 2-27, Todd 1-35.
Records: Watertown (5-0, 4-0), Broome County (3-1).
