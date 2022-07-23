ITHACA — T.J. Williams scored on a four-yard run and Eric Beyler added the extra point with 2 minutes, 1 second left in the fourth quarter to complete the Watertown Red & Black’s 21-20 comeback win over the Ithaca Warriors in Saturday’s nonleague semipro football game at Ithaca High School.
The Red & Black (3-0 overall, 2-0 Empire Football League) fought back from a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to win.
“We did not play our best game and made a lot of mistakes overall, but we had a pair of great fourth-quarter drives that led to two touchdowns and we pulled it out,” Watertown offensive coordinator Jerry Levine said.
The Red & Black opted to play Ithaca, which plays an independent schedule, after Watertown’s previously scheduled EFL game Saturday at Syracuse was canceled because of an off-field incident July 16.
Ithaca led 8-7 at halftime and then went ahead 14-7 at the start of the fourth quarter on a seven-yard TD pass play.
Watertown tied it 14-14 with 9:37 to go on Kalon Jeter’s four-yard TD run and Beyler’s PAT. Brandon Ray’s key fourth down-and-10 catch to the Warriors’ 4-yard line kept the drive alive.
After Ithaca went ahead, 20-14, on a 42-yard TD pass play with seven minutes left, Watertown scored the winning points about five minutes later. Chris Furr delivered two big catches on the Red & Black’s winning drive.
In the first half, Zach Todd caught an eight-yard TD pass from quarterback Jason Williams (11-of-28 for 172 yards) for Watertown, and Ithaca took the lead on a seven-yard scoring strike and a two-point run conversion.
Joaquin Salmon was the Red & Black’s top defensive performer with an interception and was in nine tackles. Johnathan Williams also intercepted a pass, while Josh Lear recovered a fumble and shared team-high tackles with Ben Joseph, who each had 10.
The EFL last week voted to suspend Syracuse the rest of its league season, meaning the Red & Black will now pick up a pair of forfeit wins.
Watertown will return to EFL action when it plays at the Broome County Stallions at 5 p.m. next Saturday.
W — Todd 8 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 2:01.
I — 7-yard TD pass (run good), :00.
I — 7-yard TD pass (run failed), 14:53.
W — Jeter 4 run (Beyler kick), 9:37.
I — 42-yard TD pass (pass failed), 7:00.
W — T.J. Williams 4 run (Beyler kick), 2:01.
Rushing: W — Washington 2-3, Finkley 4-13, T.J. Williams 1-4, Jeter 1-4.
Passing: W — Ja. Williams 11-28-3-172, 1 TD.
Receiving: W — Queior 3-60, Furr 2-19, Jeter 1-23, Jackson 2-24, Ray 1-19, Todd 2-27.
Records: Watertown (3-0), Ithaca (N/A).
