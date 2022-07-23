Watertown to play nonleague game at Ithaca

ITHACA — T.J. Williams scored on a four-yard run and Eric Beyler added the extra point with 2 minutes, 1 second left in the fourth quarter to complete the Watertown Red & Black’s 21-20 comeback win over the Ithaca Warriors in Saturday’s nonleague semipro football game at Ithaca High School.

The Red & Black (3-0 overall, 2-0 Empire Football League) fought back from a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to win.

