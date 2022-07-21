SEMIPRO FOOTBALL
The Watertown Red and Black will play a nonleague semipro football game against the Ithaca Warriors at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ithaca High School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
SEMIPRO FOOTBALL
The Watertown Red and Black will play a nonleague semipro football game against the Ithaca Warriors at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ithaca High School.
The Red and Black scheduled the game after its Empire Football League game set for Saturday at the Syracuse Smash was canceled.
The Syracuse game was canceled by the league following an off-field incident during Syracuse’s home game last Saturday as the game was halted in the second half after a fight and multiple gunshots were heard coming from a parking lot near Meachem Field in Syracuse.
Watertown (2-0) returns to EFL action when it plays at the Broome County Stallions at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.