WATERTOWN — Johnathan Williams helped the Watertown Red and Black seize momentum that it never relinquished for a dominant performance Saturday night.
Williams hauled in a pair of interceptions in the second quarter and the Red and Black rumbled to a 50-0 rout of the Charlotte Colonials on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown improved to 2-1 overall and secured its first shutout as members of the Gridiron Developmental Football League with the resounding Xtreme Conference crossover victory.
“The (defensive) performance was amazing, especially with the rotations we got, these guys are hungry on this defense, we want to show the league we’re something to be reckoned with,” Williams said afterward.
“We definitely had to make a statement, especially with some key players that we’re missing, we have to come out here and show everybody that we’re No. 1 here,” he added.
Watertown quarterback Jason Williams completed 12 of 28 passes for 285 yards and threw touchdown passes to three different receivers to pace an offensive breakout.
Jamal Finkley and Kristian Tate tallied 70 rushing yards apiece, and Eric Washington added 57 as Watertown piled up 231 total yards on the ground and doubled its point total from the first two games combined.
“Everybody played very well, they flew around the ball on defense and the offense put points on the board,” Watertown head coach George Ashcraft said. “It was just what you want to see. … We go to Buffalo next week, and I’d like to see if we can carry this.”
The Red and Black emphatically rebounded from its first loss in nearly two years after suffering a 31-9 defeat last Saturday to the visiting Syracuse Strong.
“That was the momentum that we needed to get back to being ourselves,” Washington said. “I feel like we executed very well, and we needed this to get our confidence back up. (Last week) was our first time losing in two years and I think that really put a chip on our shoulder.”
Finkley scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to start the scoring with nine minutes and 32 seconds left in the second quarter for the Red and Black.
Johnathan Williams picked off a pass on the first play of the ensuing Charlotte possession, eventually setting up a one-yard scoring plunge by Washington to extend the Red and Black edge to 14-0 following the extra point by kicker Eric Beyler.
Williams hauled in his second interception later in the first half to set up an additional touchdown with 28 seconds left to give Watertown a 24-0 halftime advantage.
Jason Williams threw a pass that was tipped by Watertown receiver Semaj James but corralled by teammate Zachary Todd for a 44-yard TD to extend the lead before the break.
Johnathan Williams nearly hauled in a third interception in the second half but settled for a pass breakup. The second-year safety registered four interceptions in his rookie campaign last year.
“John Williams is just the best I’ve ever seen at having a nose for the ball, even in practice, he picks us off two or three times a practice,” Watertown offensive coordinator Jerry Levine said. “He just has great instinct and a great mind for football, he’s always in the right spot, and he’s got great hands.”
Eric Mason and Tyon Skannal also intercepted passes as Watertown tallied four takeaways.
Connor Brown finished with 11 tackles to lead the Red and Black defense, which stopped the Colonials on three straight plays at the goal line in the closing minute to complete the shutout victory.
“The defense, they always play their (butts) off, to be honest with you, so I give props to them, they always give 110%,” Washington said. “They’re the heart and soul of the team and we bounce off their backs.”
Dequace Jackson caught five passes for 73 yards and Keegan Queior added four receptions for 57 yards. Queior scored on a 25-yard TD catch to push the edge to 31-0 in the third quarter, and Jackson scored on a five-yard catch to extend the Red and Black margin to 38-0.
The Colonials dropped to 0-2 overall.
The Red and Black will play at the New York Falcons next Saturday in Buffalo, and will not play at home again until July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.