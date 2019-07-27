GLENS FALLS — Quentin Austin ran in four touchdowns as the Glens Falls Greenjackets rallied past the Watertown Red and Black for a 32-14 Empire Football League victory Saturday night at East Field.
Glens Falls quarterback Jon Hammond added a four-yard scoring run as the Greenjackets (2-1) scored 25 points in the second half to pull away.
Watertown (0-3) turned the ball over twice in the second half and Glens Falls took advantage.
“We were up 14-12 in the second half, and we fumbled the ball twice in (our own) territory,” Red and Black assistant coach Jerry Levine. “They cashed in on those turnovers.”
Watertown quarterback Jared Hendricks went 8-for-19 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Both of those touchdown passes were to Chris Furr, who scored on tosses of 20 and 65 yards. The veteran receiver finished with 130 yards on three catches.
Tre Smith was the Red and Black’s leading rusher with 50 yards on six carries.
Derrek Dalton led the Watertown defense with eight tackles, while Gualberto Sandiago and Giovanni Olivera each contributed seven tackles.
The Red and Black travels to Waterville to take on the Mohawk Valley Night Hawks in the final game of their season-opening four-game road swing. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Waterville High School.
Watertown was slated to host the Seaway Valley Venom in the team’s home opener Aug. 10, but that won’t happen as the Massena-based team has not been able to field a team for any of its three games. The Red and Black will likely treat the week as a bye week.
The two teams were also slated to play Sept. 21 in the regular-season finale at Massena.
