Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.