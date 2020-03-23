The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being postponed, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.
Pound told USA Today on Monday that the Games likely will be pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” he told the newspaper in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
Pound, a Canadian who has been an IOC member since 1978, said the details of the postponement will be announced over the next four weeks.
“It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.