Senior goaltender Alex Worden has spent his entire OFA career in the crease stopping shots.
On Monday night he was given the opportunity to get out, run the field and contribute on the finishing end of the offense as the Blue Devils shutout Malone’s first year varsity team.
He made the most of it scoring his first goal on a leaping shot and went on to score two goals and set up three others as Coach Andrew Roddy’s team lifted their record to 3-1 in four games heading toward their first away game at Massena on Wednesday on the eve of Spring Break.
Worden was one of six Blue Devils who scored their first goal in the contest and also shared in a two-save shutout with Jackson Thornhill. Also making their first entry in the scoring stats were Lisbon students Tanner Fonda and CJ Jacobs, Andrew Bertram and senior defensemen Connor Brown and Griffin Wert who converted twice.
Dylan Irvine delivered 3 goals and set up 5 others and Tegan Frederick came through with 3 goals and 3 assists. The duo combined to scored five of OFA’s first six goals.
Other offensive contributions came from: Jack Morley with 2 goals and 2 assists, Landon Denner with 2 goals, Landin McDonald with 1 goal and 1 assist, Aidan O’Neil with 1 goal and Brady Bullock and Nate Irvine with 1 assist.
“We had a bunch guys get their first varsity goals tonight which was nice,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“It is really tough being a first year varsity team in this sport and they had two of their best guys missing. But they worked hard all the way.”
