In its second game of the 2022-23 Northern Athletic Conference West Division girls basketball season, Hammond visited Heuvelton in a highly touted matchup.
It developed into a startling mismatch with Hammond scoring a 67-44 victory that was anchored by 6-foot-1 junior center-forward Landree Kenyon, who tallied 32 points and seemingly grabbed every rebound within her reach with the enthusiasm of a binge shopper on Black Friday.
Afterward, Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers, who the Bulldogs to three straight state titles from 2015-17 remarked, “If Landree keeps playing like that, no Class D team in the state can beat them.”
Landree kept playing like that and no Class D in the state could beat the talented and tenacious Red Devils, who captured the third state title in school history in dominant fashion in March.
Kenyon provided the Devils with a shot-changing and game-breaking presence in the post and showed high level ball-handing and shooting abilities, averaging 23 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals a game. The season’s NAC West MVP is also the Times’ All-North NAC MVP for 2022-23.
“Landree Kenyon is a quiet player on the court. But she definitely leads by example and she works extremely hard all of the time,” Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby said. “She shows great respect to competitors, coaches and officials which makes her a great role model for the younger student-athletes at Hammond,”
The Red Devils finished with a 21-1 record with their only loss coming in a 35-33 decision to Class B champion Gouverneur in the Overall Section 10 Championship game.
“I think that win over Heuvelton really established us as a team,” said Kenyon, looking back on her team’s run through the NAC West Division, Section 10 Class D and on to the state title.
After triumphing over Chateaugay for the Section 10 Class D title the Devils downed Section 3 champion Poland 63-33 to reach the NYSPHSAA final four. At Hudson Valley Community College before a rousing fan base, the Devils bested Section 6 champion Panama 63-33 and then pulled away from Section 4 champion Oxford Academy 61-37 in the state title game.
Kenyon scored 27 points and added six assists, three steals and two blocks.
The early season win at Heuvelton also established Kenyon as a post player and incorporated and all-business interior combination with 6-0 senior Sadey Sprabary. Both players prospered off lob passes from their teammates and from each other.
“Sadey and I play so well together. We have great trust in one another,” said Kenyon, who moved to the post after playing on the perimeter a great deal as a sophomore.
Crosby said that it was a natural progression in the growth of Kenyon’s game and leadership.
“Landree grew quite a bit over the summer. And when we got into the gym I noticed that I was looking up to her,” Crosby said. “And she can jump up and touch the rim, which is unusual for a female high school player.”
“She is such a great athlete and she made the move to the post very smoothly,” she added. “But when needed she can still handle the ball move out and make 3-pointers.”
Kenyon made the move while keeping her guard mentality and the love she shares with all of her teammates to get out on the break.
“Stephon Curry is my favorite player and I really don’t know any post players. I just work hard to be an all-around player. I want to do everything I can to help the team win,” said Kenyon, who became the second member of her family to become a state champion.
Her sister, Brittany Garno Kenyon, starred for Coach Shawn Dack on Hammond’s state championship teams in 2007 and 2008. In 2020 her other sister, Avery Kenyon, was a leader on a Hammond team that had its season end in shocking fashion by the COVID-19 pandemic after advancing to the regional championship game.
“I really wanted win for my sister Avery because she didn’t get the chance to play in the state final four in basketball,” Landree said. “Playing with her I really learned a lot. She taught me to play with confidence and never give up on a play. So I go after everything.”
She also believes that her extended family made a very close knit team even tighter. Coach Crosby is engaged to Landree’s brother Taylor and during the Section 10 Tournament, the couple welcomed their second child, baby girl Callie, into the world to join her brother Wes.
The delivery was overdue but went smoothly after the coach went into labor during practice. Shortly after the birth, the team celebrated at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
“We were so happy when the baby came. We are very close team but it made us even closer,” Kenyon said.
The final step in the Devils’ development came after a two-week break between games because of illness and bad weather. When their schedule resumed, the Devils came out of the layoff with a higher energy level. Their offensive numbers rose from contributions throughout the lineup.
“We really worked hard in practice over the break to get everyone involved,” Kenyon said.
“We had time in practice to develop plays for all of our players. Everyone on this team can score when needed,” Crosby said.
Looking ahead to next season Kenyon is looking to develop her presence even more. The Red Devils must replace three outstanding senior starters in Sprabary, guard Zoey Cunningham and guard-forward Hailee Manning, as well as Morristown’s Laurel Vinch who was part of a merger agreement between the two schools and an energizer as the first reserve off the bench.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do this summer. We need our young players to develop. Our league and Section 10 Class D are going to be very strong again next year,” Crosby said. “Landree and (fellow All-North first teamer) Ava Howie will play a big role in that. Landree has always been great at that and Ava will also be a great leader.”
Kenyon said that school’s weight room will be a key for her heading toward her senior year and college basketball.
“I definitely know that I have to get stronger and really want to help our younger players. We will need them to play well.” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.