Back to back homeruns sparked Harrisville to a 12-7 win over Heuvelton and Hermon-DeKalb contained a fast starting Morristown team in Monday’s NAC Baseball action which also included Edwards-Knox and Clifton-Fine splitting a doubleheader. C-F won the opening game 10-0 and E-K rebounded to win the nightcap 17-8.
In NAC East action front-running Parishville-Hopkinton downed Madrid-Waddington 23-7.
In softball action Lisbon negotiated a quick turnabout in an 8-2 win over Harrisville, Edwards-Knox checked Hermon-DeKalb 16-1 and Canton handed Heuvelton a 19-2 loss in a nonleague game.
In NAC East Softball Madrid-Waddington climbed to 8-3 with a 12-8 win over Colton-Pierrepont and continued its drive for a second place finish.
In NAC Girls Lacrosse action Potsdam outscored Heuvelton 19-10.
The M-W golf team posted its second win of the season defeating Salmon River.
BASEBALL
Harrisville 12 - Heuvelton 7: Joe Sheppard and Brendan Loos hammered back to back homeruns in the fourth inning after Heuvelton starter Lucas Thornhill pitched three scoreless innings. Sheppard and Loos also singled in the game and winning pitcher Tanner Sullivan (double) and Nolan Sullivan both finished with three hits.
Avery Chartrand and Lucas Schrodt each singled twice and Matt Loos added an RBI single. Thornhill, Reid Doyle and Rylee Liscum all doubled and singled for for Heuvelton and Jakob Ladouceur added a single.
P-H 23 - M-W 7: The Jackets enjoyed a promising start scoring scoring five runs in the first two innings but the Panthers methodically pulled away behind pitcher John Snell who injected two singles into a winning offense led by Avery Zenger with a double and a single.
Kaden Kingston and Caleb Averrill both doubled and singled for M-W with Jack Bailey and Ian Johns adding singles.
H-D 17 - Morristown 5: Noah McDonald blanked the Rockets over the last six innings and the Green Demons built their margin of victory around Gavin Walwrath who doubled and singled and Caleb Murcray lined three singles. MacDonald and Owen Clifford each stroked singles.
Joe Wrobel and Peyton Donnelly singled twice for Morristown and Sawyer Belisle, Jacob Simmons and MaCaulay Ritchie all singled.
SOFTBALL
Lisbon 8 - Harrisville 2: Adia Richards struck out seven in a four-hitter and Gabby Taylor, Rachel LaRock and Gabby Taylor doubled and singled to lead the winning offenes. Ava Bearor, Jaelynn Atkinson and Jaelin Fayette singled for Harrisville.
Canton 19 - Heuvelton 2: Hadley Alguire, Ava Hoy and Tessa Alguire combined on a 12 strikeout four hitter and Hadley Algurie and Kate Metcalf connected on a double and two singles to lead the winning offense. Addsion Havens. Lakan Martin, Mikaya Ritchie and Hailey Montenegro stroked singles for Heuvelton.
“We knew today was going to be a tough one. When you give a team like Canton extra outs they make you pay. Chasity Johnson pitched well but we just failed to make plays behind her. Lakan Martin, Hailey Montenegro and Addison Havens continue to improve their hitting each game,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“After the game we celebrated our three seniors Jailyn Lovely, Allison Trathen, and Lily Spooner who all plan on attending college next fall. We have a doubleheader in Harrisville Tuesday and we are at Edwards-Knox on Wednesday. Hopefully we can get a couple wins and give our seniors one more game on this field next week.”
M-W 12 - C-P 8: The Jackets climbed to 8-3 and prospered behind Caleigh Burke with a single and a double and Heather Hanson and McKenna Martell who singled twice. Rianna Hogle singled and doubled for C-P.
E-K 16 - H-D 1: E-K ace Cadey Wheat scattered four singles and the Cougars scored 10 runs in the second inning. Kiana Hogle and Annabelle Butler each singled twice and Lily Lottie singled and drove in three runs.
Leanne Hall, Sophia Vachez and Rylee Typhair all added one single.
Aaliyah O’Donnell singled three times for H-D and Bailey Wright added a single.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Potsdam 19 - Heuvelton 10: Kennedy Emerson (6 goals, 2 assists) and Emma Fields (5 goals, 3 assists) provided a high octane scoring spark for the Sandstoners and Alexis Smith, Keegan McGaheran and Danielle Emerson all scored two goals.
Saige Blevins tallied five Heuvelton goals, Ava Murphy and Raya McGaw connected twice and Leah Warren added a single tally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.