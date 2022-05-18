GOUVERNEUR - OFA went back to the basics.
And the Blue Devils (2-7) took a big step forward to shade Gouverneur 8-6 to gain their second NAC Baseball win of the season and drop the Wildcats to 5-5. OFA faces Canton on Monday.
The OFA Lacrosse team took the same route to secure an impressive 15-5 win over Massena, climb to 7-4 and stay in the thick of the race for second place behind undefeated Salmon River.
BASEBALL
As as Coach Larry Mehaffy was concerned it all-started with freshman Madden West’s command of his pitches in the strike zone after the Devils opened a 6-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning.
“Madden had no walks in the game and walks are one thing that has really been hurting us. He pitched a great game and it was a very exciting game” said Coach Mehaffy after the freshman southpaw blanked the Wildcats over the past two innings to pitch his second win of the season.
“We played good defense. Aaron Ellis made some very nice plays at thirdbase and we made the plays we needed all over. As a team we hit the ball well.”
Ellis also led the offense singling twice and hitting a solo homerun in the top of the sixth inning. Alex Mitchell singled twice and Ryan Mitchell doubled and singled and both scored in the first and second inning. Collin Brenno and West both singled.
Connor Wood doubled twice for Gouverneur, Traeten Tupper singled twice, Dean Farrand doubled and Gabe Wainright and Caden Storrin both singled.
LACROSSE
The Devils jumped out to a 5-1 lead in Saturday’s game at Massena and maintained control of their own destiny in terms of regular season finish and sectional placing. The Devils complete their season hosting Potsdam on Senior Night on Friday.
“The guys knew we needed this win today to keep a higher standing and they came out played like it. The first quarter was 5-1 and everyone was on a roll. That play continued the rest of the game,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“Brian Doser scored his first goal today as a varsity player and he earned all of it. The guys were excited he finally netted one. We are looking forward to our Senior Game.”
Dylan Irvine recorded five goals and two assists as the Blue Devils downed the Red Raiders in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Massena.
Tegan Frederick added two goals and three assist for OFA (7-4, 6-4).
Trysen Sunday and Takaronhiotakie Thompson each scored twice for Massena (5-6, 3-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.