POTSDAM — Saranac Central enjoyed a fast start taking leads of 7-0 and 12-2 over Gouverneur Central in Tuesday’s Class B Girls Basketball regional semi-final at SUNY Potsdam.

The number five state-ranked Section 7 Champions finished even stronger using a 14-2 run over the final three minutes to answer what proved to be the last comeback bid by the resilient Wildcats and secure a 45-35 victory.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.