The ability to generate big plays carried OFA out to a 18-0 lead over a St. Lawrence team which dominated the time of possession in Friday night’s NAC Football game at the Ron Johnson Turf Field. But it was Blue Devils’ ability to execute a ball possession drive over the final 5:12 to secure a 24-18 win and deny determined comeback effort by the Larries.
“Our backs ran hard all night and made some big plays. At the end of the game our line came through with the blocks and the guys got the first downs we needed to run the clock out,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer after the defending NAC Champion Blue Devils (1-1) won their conference opener.
“Madden West did a good job winning his first start at quarterback.”
Carson Ramie ran for two first downs on the closing drive to cap a career rushing effort where he gained 129 yards on 12 carries including an 82 yard scoring run on his first carry and a 12 yard dash and dive into the endzone with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.
Tegan Frederick (3-68) took a sweep 58 yards to set up the score and the Devils’ opened the second half with 70-yard kick off return to the endzone by Garrett LaRock for a 16-0 lead.
Cam Griffith and Andrew Loffler both had quarterback sacks and Bryan Doser delivered a fourth down pass breakup in the defensive effort which kept the Larries scoreless at the half.
After being stopped twice inside the 20 yardline in the first half, SLC struck for 12 uanswered points. Devin Spinner, who gained 214 yards on 27 carries, spun out a tackle and scored on a 31 yard with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter.
After recovering a fumble SLC closed the gap to 18-12 with 11:48 remaining in the game when Spinner caught an 18 yard pass from Dawson Shatraw. OFA answered with another break-away bolt in the form of Andrew Loffler (9-93) running 57 yards to the left front corner of the endzone on a fake punt.
The Larries, who outgained OFA 314-290 in rushing yards, closed the gap to 24-18 which another drive capped by a one-yard plunge by Evan LaBrake (10-59).
The Devils then consumed the remaining game time after Rainer McCallus recovered an onsides kick attempt.
“St. Lawrence Central did a good job at controlling the ball. We only had something like 10 plays in the first half,” said Coach Tessmer.
“It is very difficult to stop an offensive like that who you don’t control the line of scrimmage.”
OFA will look for a major upgrade its impact at the point of attack preparing to visit Gouverneur on Saturday.
In another game played on Friday night Potsdam downed Canton 24-18.
First Quarter: O - Ramie on 82 run (run failed).
Second Quarter: O - Ramie on 12 run (run failed).
Third Quarter: O- LaRock on 70 kickoff return (run failed). SLC - Spinner on 31 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter: SLC - Spinner on 18 pass from Shattraw (pass failed), O - Loffler on 57 punt return (run failed), SLC - LaBrake on 1 run (pass failed).
Rushing: SLC - Spinner 27-214 1 TD, LaSalle 12-37, LaBrake 10-59 TD, Shatraw 5-17. O - Loffler 9-93, Ramie 12-129 2 TDs, Frederick 3-68.
Passing: SLC - Shattraw 2x6-0-30 1 TD, O - none.
Receiving: SLC - Tarasek 1-12, Spinner 1-18 TD.
Records: St. Lawrence 0-2 NAC, OFA 1-0 NAC, 1-1.
--------------------------------------
Potsdam 24, Canton 18: Liam McCargar ran the ball 26 times for 130 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown burst with 3:25 left in the third quarter that proved to the difference in the game for the host Sandstoners (2-1, 1-1). Nate White had a 52-yard touchdown reception from Ian VanWagner and Brodie Hughes carried the ball seven times for another 105 yards with a four-yard touchdown run as Potsdam built a 16-12 halftime lead.
For Canton (0-3, 0-2), junior quarterback Charlie Todd riddled the Sandstoner defense for 237 yards, completing 21 of 31 passes to four different receivers. Talan Green had nine catches for 167 yards with touchdown grabs of seven and 46 yards while Oliver Dollman had 57 yards on four catches with a 13-yard touchdown catch
