The ability to generate big plays carried OFA out to a 18-0 lead over a St. Lawrence team which dominated the time of possession in Friday night’s NAC Football game at the Ron Johnson Turf Field. But it was Blue Devils’ ability to execute a ball possession drive over the final 5:12 to secure a 24-18 win and deny determined comeback effort by the Larries.

“Our backs ran hard all night and made some big plays. At the end of the game our line came through with the blocks and the guys got the first downs we needed to run the clock out,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer after the defending NAC Champion Blue Devils (1-1) won their conference opener.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.