Tuesday was a “Great Day to be a Blue Devil”.
Four OFA teams earned Northern Conference victories and the lone home contest provided a fitting climax as the lacrosse team reversed a one-sided loss at Massena by taking an intense, physical and exciting 9-7 win over the Raiders.
In action at Potsdam OFA scored a 21-4 Girls Softball win and a 197-221 Golf victory. The Girls Lacrosse team made the long trip to Plattsburgh High School registered an 11-8 win.
BOYS LACROSSE
As the final seconds of the game evaporated into cool clear night at Ron Johnson Field, OFA goaltender Alex Worden threw his stick and gloves into the air and jumped for joy as his teammates converged on him.
This one meant a lot and Worden had an awful lot to do with it stopping 17 Massena shots with three crunch time stops in the fourth quarter where Theordore Hewko, Tegan Frederick and Dylan Irvine scored goals.
Blue Devil Coach Andrew Roddy said the win was founded in taking care of business beginning with taking care of the ball in the attacking zone.
“The first time we played them we had so many turnovers in the offensive zone that we just couldn’t get anything going. Tonight we played so much better and we came out very strong,” said Coach Roddy.
“Our defense played very well and Alex Worden gave us another great game in goal. Our defenders did a great job staying in front of their men and Lorenzo Rand and Austin Thornhill did a great job staying with number number 21 (Tryson Sunday) who had 10 goals in the first game and number 7 (Taka Thompson). They both have great shots.”
Irvine finished with four goals and one assist for OFA (11-3) and Frederick tallied three goals with one assist. Nate Irvine delivered one goal with two assists, Hewko scored one goal and Ty Jacobs had an assist.
Brady Frost led Massena (11-2) with three goals, Tryson Sunday netted two scores, Drew Smutz added one goal and on assist and Dan Murtaugh tallied one goal. Owen Converse stopped 15 shots in the Massena goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
PLATTSBURGH - The Blue Devils repeated a season-opening win over the Hornets led by Jaedyn Award who scored three goals with two assists and Abby Guasconi with three goals and one assist. Maddie Miller scored twice and Hannah Costello, Mia Jeneault and Taylor Pinkerton all tallied single goals in support of Molly Guasconi’s goaltending.
GOLF
POTSDAM - OFA scored a season-low 197 points and bunched its scoring five between 38 and 42 in lifting its record to 2-0-1 heading into today’s 2:30 p.m. start against Clifton-Fine.
“The guys shot well but it is a little deceiving because the ninth hole which is normally a par five has been shortened to a par 3 because of wet conditions,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
“But it was a nice win.”
Michael Myers and Jack Mills each finished at 38 and Nate Woods ad Ethan Bouchard finished at 39 and 40. Jacob Chapman tallied a 42 and Rocco Testani led the alternates with a nonscoring 47.
Ian VanWagoner of Potsdam shared medalist honors at 38 and Lucas Cruickshank tallied a 41. Michael Saber and Joel Allen added rounds of 46 and 47.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
POTSDAM - Continuing their strong hitting and playing solid defense behind pitcher Zoee Williams Coach Tony Williams’ Lady Devils (4-7) posted a 21-4 win. Williams allowed just three hits backed by the hitting leadership of Abby Raven with two doubles, a single and a triple from Brooke Barr and a double by Katherine Barkley,
Williams and Delia Hooper both scored three runs and Myah Myers, Quinn Crosson and Emily Regan singled.
Anna Rossner and Hailey Richards doubled for Potsdam and Hailey Richards singled.
