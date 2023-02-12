HEUVELTON - On Friday night was all about stopping shots as Heuvelton edged Harrisville 46-45 in overtime to claim an undefeated NAC West Boys Basketball Championship.
Fourteen hours later the Bulldogs were back on their home court and it was a matter of making shots as they jumped ahead in the first half and pulled away in the fourth to a 65-46 victory over NAC Central Division champion and top Class A seed Malone.
Harrisville also faced a major nonleague challenge on Saturday dropping a 60-37 decision to Section 7 Class C power and number three state-ranked Moriah.
“It was just great to get out and make shots while keeping our defense solid,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister after his team sank seven 3-pointers in the first half where the Bulldogs took a 12-4 first quarter lead and expanded it to 33-19 in the second quarter.
“Getting through last night so big and today we played well all around. Our juniors off the bench came through for us. As a group they move the ball very well.”
Coach McAllister went to his bench late in the third quarter and early in the fourth when the Huskies staged an affirmative rally and cut the difference 38-35 on a 3-pointer by Jace Hammond who also scored inside twice in a seven-point third quarter.
Nate Mashaw answered with a three-pointer and reserve guard Rhys Brossoit swished a pretty floater in the lane to up the lead to 43-37. Garrett Osborn converted a putback in the closing seconds of the third quarter and Nate Mashaw answered with a 3 to open the fourth quarter and triggered a closing burst by the Bulldogs with a 3 with 3:40 to after a 3 by the Huskies Ian Mulverhill closed the gap to 49-44.
Connor Phillips followed with a score at the rim and two free through and Chris Ashlaw followed with a layup off a steal and 3 for a 61-46 lead.
Mashaw (5 rebounds, 6 assists) buried 4 3s to led all scorers with 17 points, Ashlaw (5 steals) anchored a 15-point effort with three 3s and Lucas Thornhill hit two 3s and went 5-6 at the foul line scoring 13 points with 10 in the second quarter.
Phillips added four quick points in the fourth quarter and Jake Venette supplied a catalyst effort with 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. From the reserve ranks Brossoit tallied four points, Israel Paradise added two, Cam Johnson hit a 3-pointer and Trystan Biller grabbed four rebounds.
Jace Hammond and Ian Mulverhill combined for 16 and 12 points to lead Malone and Gunvir Jobal and Sully Wescott each tallied six. Garrett Osborn and Keegan McArdle rounded out the scoring with four and two points.
Moriah 60 - Harrisville 37: Robin Swan tallied 27 points and Brian Olcott tallied 14 as the Vikings’ used their size and athleticism to keep the Pirates in check and pull away from a 28-18 halftime lead.
“We just couldn’t keep them off the boards. They have good size like a typical Moriah team,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney.
Nolan and Tanner Sullivan led Harrisville with 14 and 12 points and Liam Winters tallied six. Aiden Chartrand and Brendan Loos rounded out the scoring with three and two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.