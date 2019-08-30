SOUTH COLTON — St. Regis Falls outscored host Colton-Pierrepont 2-0 and Edwards-Knox downed Brushton-Moira 4-1 in the opening round of the Tim Hennessy-Rod Thomas Memorial Tournament at Swift Field on Thursday.
All four teams are slated to return to South Colton on Saturday for the second-round matchups pitting the Lady Colts against E-K and SRF facing BMC. Both games are slated to start at 11 a.m.
SRF 2, C-P 0: In what also stood as the NAC East Division opener for both squads, Emily Arcadi scored unassisted in the 15th minute of the season then added the insurance marker off an assist from Jordan Mclean with 25 minutes left in regulation to spark the Lady Saints.
Mikayla Brockway recorded 13 saves working the crease for the win while Natalie Butterfield handled six shots for the Lady Colts.
E-K 4, BMC 1: In an interdivisional matchup, Abby Hart set up the opening goal by Lucy Frary 25 minutes into the game then struck for the other three goals in the second half to lead the Lady Cougars.
Teaghan Phelan scored the lone goal for the Lady Panthers off an assist from Savannah Beachy midway through the second half.
Alicia Mathews made three saves handling crease duties in the win while Natalie Palmer blocked six shots for BMC.
