POTSDAM — Ryan Jones thought the ball glanced off the overhead scoreboard. But it didn’t.
Canton Central Coach Troy Lassial didn’t think the shot went in.
But it did.
The end result was a 70-foot net seeking guided missle which the southpaw junior guard launched in front of this team’s bench. The shot ripped through the net at the buzzer of an uptempo first quarter and gave the Golden Bears a 23-17 lead over Section 2 Champion Chatham in Saturday’s Class C Regional Finals of the New York State Boys Basketball Tournament.
“When I let the shot go I thought it hit the overhead scoreboard and as I watched it, I thought it had a chance to go in,” recalled Jones of what proved to be one of his four 3-pointers in the first half.
“It was amazing and the win was amazing against a very tough team. When we went back to man to man defense, Ethan Francey did a great job on one of their top players who had 20 some points in their win over Moriah (50-46 in regional semi-finals).
The Bears advanced to the New York State Class C Final 4 in the third game of the day at SUNY Potsdam after the Canton Girls were eliminated by Section 2 Class C Champion Greenwich 60-32 and Section 3 Class A Champion New Hartford 68-35. In a Class B Boys Game played at Hudson Valley Community College Catholic Central of Albany downed Potsdam 72-34 which received 13 points from Ian VanWagner.
Ryan Jones’ electrifying shot followed back-to-back putbacks by 6-8 center Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo and provided a burst of momentum which the Bears used to hold the lead for the greater part of the first three quarters before closing out a 64-59 victory with tough man-to-man fourth quarter defense.
Jones scored a game-high 21 points and provided any number of outstanding passes in transition and in offensive sets where Odetoyinbo scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half. The junior rim protector blocked six shots and negatively influenced several shots by the no. 8 state-ranked Panthers. His development mirrored the rise of the 23rd ranked Golden Bears (18-6) who finished third in the NAC Central with an 8-4 record.
“We had just a great day. On Ryan Jones’ shot at the end of the first quarter I thought it fell short into the net but it went in. Ryan kept making threes, Eyilayomi did a great job on the boards and so did a Elias Snyder,” said Canton Coach and former OFA standout Troy Lassial who led the Bears to their third state final four appearance (first two in Class B) in his tenure.
“Luke Wentworth did a great job pushing the tempo. We knew they didn’t want to play fast and Luke just keep running and running.”
The Bears’ cast of contributors was long and they needed them all as Chatham center Jacob Barraro buried three 3-pointers scoring 12 third quarter points and led the Panthers to a 52-51 lead for the fourth quarter.
Odetoyinbo scored inside for the final lead change at 54-53 and Jones netted a 3 for a 57-53 lead. A free throw by Wentworth lifted the margin to a 62-55 with 59 seconds to play for the Bears who allowed just eight points in the fourth quarter.
“Ryan’s shot at the end of the first quarter gave us a burst of momentun and we did a great job playing fast and talking all of the time,” said Wentworth.
“Eyilayomi just keeps getting better and better inside and we keep getting better as a team.”
Guard Matt Thorsen scored 19 points as the main cog in the Panthers’ offense and Tato Van Alystyne finished with 12 after scoring seven points in the first quarter.
Vincent Nelson-Fuse buried three 3s scoring 14 points for the Bears, Elias Snyder converted twice inside and Tallon Green added a point for the Bears who will play in the Class C semi-finals on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena at Glens Falls.
CLASS C GIRLS
Before she even started to amass her game-high 26 points with five 3-pointers Greenwich’s freshman guard Brooke Kuzmich literally stole the momentum which the Witches (26-0) would ride past Canton to the Class C semi-finals on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
Kuzmich snatched five steals in the first quarter as the Witches began the constant stream double teams in their defense which would disrurpt the Bears’ offense and trigger flurries of transition scoring.
Kuzmich conjured up three 3s scoring 11 points in the second quarter where the number three state-ranked Witches opened up a 29-10 lead. Center Reagan Murray scored 16 points converting off dribble penetration bounce passes to the post and Norah Niesz tallied 12 points for the Witches who posted a fifth straight Class C regional championship for Section 2.
“They are an extremely good team and their quickness was impressive,” said Canton Coach Jim DiSalvo after his Lady Bears finished their season at 16-7.
Ava Hoy tallied 10 points with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for Canton and Vivian Colburn and Calie Klassen each netted seven. Winnie Downs added four and Josie Gabriel and Tessa Alguire each chipped in two.
CLASS A BOYS
Jameson Stockwell buried two 3-pointers scoring 10 first quarter points and Colton Suriano delivered eight points as New Hartford (15-10) jumped out to a 22-5 and was never headed in advancing past Massena (13-9) 68-35. Stockwell went on to score 23 points heading a Spartan offense which featured four players in double figures.
Suriano and Zach Philipkoski each finished with 12 points and Sal Weller Jr. dropped in 10.
DeShawn Walton led Massena with 12 points. Dan Mitchell netted six and Colin Patterson and Carter Firnstein each added five.
