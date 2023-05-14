CANTON - Hailey Alguire (3 inn 7 Ks), Ava Hoy (3 inn 9 Ks) and Tessa Alguire (1 inn 3K) combined on 19-strikeout three hitter as Canton defeated Lisbon 15-1 in an NAC onleague girls softball game on Saturday.
In other action involving an NAC West team Harrisville split two games downing Watertown High 10-9 and losing to Indian River 12-8.
Canton 15 - Lisbon 1: The three Canton pitchers also rendered impact hitting efforts as Ava Hoy hammered a homerun over the fence, Tessa Alguire stroked two singles and a double and Hailey Alguire singled and doubled. Courtney Peters stroked three singles.
Ava Bouchey, Rachel LaRock and Aeveree Bouchey singled for the three Lisbon hits.
IR 12 - Harrisville 8: Audrey Carrier pitched the win and Jaylyn Robbins and Issabelle Davis both doubled and singled. Avery Chartrand, Ava Bearor and Hailey Meaghan doubled and singled for Harrisville.
Harrisville 10 - Watertown 9: Ava Bearor pitched the win for the Pirates and Lola Miller lined a decisive three-run triple. Avery Chartrand singled twice and McKenna Rose doubled. Kimbley Dileonardo singled twice for Watertown and Payton McConnell doubled.
