OFA managed a spirited first half comeback against Canton in Saturday’s NAC Girls Lacrosse game which was played in a chilling steady rain at the Blue Devils’ Ron Johnson Field.
The visiting Bears jumped out to a 5-0 lead but OFA rallied to cut the difference to 6-4 by halftime.
Canton answered with seven straight goals to open the second half and cruised to a 16-6 win and stayed one game behind Salmon River in the NAC race and handed 3-4 OFA its fourth straight loss.
Vivian Coburn delivered five goals and one assist and won 10 of 11 faceoffs for the Bears who also received three goals for Olivia Francey. Megan Martin scored twice and Alison Kiah, Lindsey Filiatrault, Sara Aldous and Ella Mousaw (1 assist).
Taylor Pinkerton scored twice for OFA, Hannah Costello netted a goal, with an assist and Jaedyn Awan, Maddy Miller and Abby Guasconi all netted one goal. Molly Guasconi handled 13 shots in the OFA goal and Grace Davis made four stops for Canton.
“We made a nice comeback in the first half but we couldn’t get anything going in the second half,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
“Tough conditions today with the rain and it got cold. Canton is a very good team.”
SaraPlacid 9 - OFA 2 - On Thursday the Blue Devils dropped a 9-2 decision at Saranac Lake-Lake Placid which was sparked by Addy Dunn with one goal and two assists and two goals from Lizzie Harvey. Abby Guasconi scored OFA’s first goal unassisted and Hannah Costello connected from Ella O’Neil.
Molly Guasconi stopped 12 shots in the OFA net.
