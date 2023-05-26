CANTON — Canton Central junior Ryan Jones knows what he has to do to win individual honors in the second day of the Section 10 Golf Championship today at the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club.
Basically what he did on Friday shooting two rounds of 74 to lead Canton to a third straight Team Championship.
Canton finished at 437 followed by OFA 456, Massena 464, Malone 488, Potsdam 488 and Madrid-Waddington 582.
“I need to hit fairways and greens again. Today my tee shots and my approaches to the green were solid. Winning the team title today was so special because we had a freshman in Dan O’Neill really step up,” said Jones after finishing with a three stroke lead over Potsdam eighth grader Ian VanWagner (41-36-77) who was honored as the Northern Conference MVP.
“Today was a lot fun. I played with Ian (VanWagner) and Blaine Rumble of Gouverneur. We are all First Team All-NAC basketball players.”
Rumble (40-38-78) and Salmon River’s Carter Johnson (38-40-78) tied for third place and OFA’s Ethan Bouchard (44-36) and Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch (41-39) stood at fourth at 80.
Canton’s team championship effort featured Ryan Jones with two rounds of 37 for a 74, John O’Neill at 81, Dan O’Neill at 90, Sam Sieminski at 93 and Jackson Zebedee at 99.
“These players work hard all of the time and they love the game and play right away. When you put that together you can achieve a lot” said Canton Coach Rob Brown.
“And we did it with five players. We had a player get sick and leave and seventh grader Jackson Zebedee came through for us.”
OFA, which shared the NAC title with Canton at 10-0-1, was led by Ethan Bouchard at 80 which included an even par 36 on the back nine, Jack Mills with an 84 and Michael Myers at 92 and Nate Woods posted a 96.
Third place Massena was led by Colin Patterson with an 81, Ben Thompson at 88 and Colin Roberts at 93.
“All season long the guys in the lower part of the lineup came through match after match. Today we started well but slid back in the later part of the round and they just didn’t have it,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
“Putting it together for 18 holes very tough. Ethan Bouchard, Jack Mills and Michael Myers all advanced which was good.”
Day 2 Qualifiers
Twenty six golfers will tee off today looking to claim one of the nine spots for the NYPHSAA Championship at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
Ryan Jones (C) 74, Ian VanWagner (P) 77, Carter Johnson (SR) 78, Blaine Rumble (G) 78, Jace Dutch (NN) 80, Ethan Bouchard (O) 80, Colin Patterson (Mass) 81, Aiden Churco (TL) 81, John O’Neil (C) 81, Matt Daniels (CF) 84, Jack Mills (O) 84, Kahontio Lazore (SR) 85, Ben Thompson (Mass) 88, Dan O’Neill (C) 90, Brady Conners (Sr) 90, Michael Saber (P) 91, Ace Jenkins (N-N) 92, Carter Brown (C-P) 92, Michael Myers (O) 92, Ben Poupore (Mal) 83, Liam Davis (Mal) 93, Carson Roberts (Mass) 93, Kyle Murphy (M-W) 93, Sam Sieminski (C) 93.
ALL-NAC TEAM
First Team: MVP - Ian VanWagner (P), Blaine Rumble (G), Ryan Jones (C), Colin Patterson (Mass), Jace Dutch (N-N), John O’Neil (C), Matt Daniels (C-F).
Second Team: Kahontiio Lazore (SR), Jack Mills (O), Ethan Bouchard (O), Sam Sieminski (C), Carter Johnson (SR), Michael Myers (O).
Girls Sectionals
The Girls Section 10 Tournament also produced a Canton repeat as freshman Eliza Creurer shot a personal best 82 with her first 39 ever on the back nine.
“All of the clubs worked today and I just had fun out there. It my best round ever with my first 39,” said Creurer who is a member of the Partridge Run course and plays her high school matches out of the St. Lawrence University Golf Course.
“It is really fun playing with the boys on the Canton team. They are great to me. Over the years Kevin (Maginn) here at Patridge and Mary (Lawrence) at SLU have really helped me a lot.
Creurer will head Section 10’s five golfer entry for the Girls Golf State Tournament at the Edison Country Club at Saratoga. Grace Southwick of Clifton-Fine finished a very strong second at 45-42-87, Massena’s Megan Firnstein took third at 49-48-97 and Caitlyn Storie of Gouverneur at 57-43-100 and Madelynn Southwick of Clifton-Fine 51-50-101 rounded out the qualifers.
Isabel Boyd 52-59-111 and Jessika Bullock 60-63-123 also competed.
.
