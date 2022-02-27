POTSDAM — A combined effort carried the Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam varsity boys swim team to its first Section 7-10 Championship last Sunday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall pool.
Comprised of swimmers from a total of four area school districts and coached by Michele Garrow, the CLP contingent amassed 311 points to claim top honors in only the fourth season of the program, which is based at Canton Central by includes competitors from Potsdam, Lisbon and Madrid-Waddington. AuSable Valley placed second with 289 points followed by Plattsburgh High with 255, Gouverneur with 74, Malone with 62 and Chazy with 12.
Senior Luis Rodriguez-Guerrero emerged as the leading individual scorer for CLP with wins in the 50 freestyle in 24.78 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 54.62. Senior Juan Pablo Corona Gomez placed second in both the 200IM and 500 freestyle and classmate Alex Baxter finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Freshman Mark Hollinger swam second in the 100 backstroke and third in the in the 50 freestyle. Contributing third-place efforts toward the team championship were freshman Daniel Amendariz-Huang in the 500 freestyle, eighth-grader Adam Sabatini in the 100 backstroke and sophomore Eric Choi in the 100 butterfly.
The quartet of Hollinger, senior Trevor Bates, senior Alex Baxter and Corona-Gomez combined to place second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:53.69. Hollinger, Baxter, Rodriguez-Guerrero and Corona-Gomez teamed up to place third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.96. Placing third in the 400 freestyle relay was the team of Sabatini, Choi, Armendariz-Huang and Rodriguez-Guerrero with a time of 4:02.12.
Other team members include senior Jay Baycura, sophomore Johannes Richter and the freshman duo of Matthew Tupper and Lucas Watts.
The NYSPHSAA boys swimming and diving championships are set for Friday and Saturday at Ithaca College.
SECTION 7-10 CHAMPIONSHIP
At SUNY Potsdam
Team totals: Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam 311, AuSable Valley 289, Plattsburgh 255, Gouverneur 74, Franklin Academy 62, Chazy 12.
200 medley relay: 1. PHS (Kowal, Recore, Insley, Dubay), 1:52.92; 2. CLP, 1:53.69; 3. AuSable Valley 2:17.39.
200 freestyle: 1. Kowal (PHS) 1:51.81, 2. Baxter (CLP), 3. Butler (AV).
200IM: 1. Perras (AV) 2:14.7, 2. Corona-Gomez (CLP), 3. Wells (PHS).
50 freestyle: 1. Rodriguez-Guerrero (CLP) 24.78, 2. Hagadorn (AV), 3. Hollinger (CLP).
100 butterfly: 1. Insley (PHS) 56.84, 2. Perry (AV), 3. Choi (CLP).
100 freestyle: 1. Rodriguez-Guerrero (CLP) 54.62, 2. Butler (AV), 3. Baxter (CLP).
500 freestyle: 1. Hagadorn (AC) 5:30, 2. Corona-Gomez (CLP), 3. Armendariz-Huang (CLP).
200 freestyle relay: 1. Plattsburgh (Kowal, Wells, Fitzwater, Insley) 1:37.98, 2. AuSable Valley 1:38.54, 3. CLP 1:38.96.
100 backstroke: 1. Kowal (PHS) 56.12, 2. Hollinger (CLP), 3. Sabatini (CLP).
100 breaststroke: 1. Breckenridge (G) 1:06.36, 2. Perras (AV), 3. Insley (PHS).
400 freestyle relay: 1. AuSable Valley (Hagadorn, Butler, Perry, Perras), 3:46.34, 2. Plattsburgh 3:55.08, 3. CLP 4:02.12.
