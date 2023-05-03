Canton Central showcased one of the deepest pitching staffs ever assembled in Section 10 as four pitchers combined to pitch an eight strikeout two-hitter in a 19-0 Central Division win over OFA.
Hadley Alquire, Tessa Alguire, Ava Hoy and Courtney Peters combined to strikeout eight batters as the Bears (7-1, 7-0) stayed undefeated in league play.
“We have four really good pitchers and it is tough to find enough innings for them. Today we used all four and they all threw well,” said Canton Coach Mike Wentworth.
On offense the Bears effectively played small ball with slap hits and stole bases but also produced runs with extra-base hits as Olivia Serio lined two doubes and a single and Mara Thomas, Ava Hoy and Tess Alguire connected for doubles. Sydney Francis and Chloe Baxter singled twice and Hadley Alguire, Katie Metcalf and Emma Logan all singled.
OFA’s (2-5) two hits came on a single by Abby Haven and perfectly executed bunt single by Mya Myers.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.