CANTON - OFA saw its season-opening winning streak ended at three at Canton in an 11-3 decision and Heuvelton bounced back for an 11-9 road win at Plattsburgh High School.
Canton 11 - OFA 3: Viv Coburn delivered two goals and seven assists directing the winning offense and Olivia Francey scored four goals for the Golden Bears. Lindsey Filiatrualt scored twice and Meg Martin netted a single goal to te support of Grace Davis’ 12 saves.
Abby Guasconi scored twice for OFA, Hannah Costello netted a single tally and Jadeyn Awan passed out an assist. Molly Guasconi stopped 13 saves in goal.
Heuvelton 11 - Plattsburgh 9: The Bulldogs rebounded from an 11-7 loss to Saranac Lake - Lake Placid in their second cold weather game in two days. Saige Blevins (4 goals, 1 assist) continued and Raya McGaw (2 goals, 2 assists) continued to lead the Bulldogs’ offense and Ava Murphy also scored twice while Maddie Richards posted the goaltending win.
Avery LaPage, Kerrigan Doyle and Averie Farrand also scored in the win.
