Canton downed OFA 9-7 on Wednesday night in a game where the second half was played in wind-blown snow squall at the Ron Johnson Turf Field Blue Devil. After the contest OFA Coach Andrew Roddy pointed out his belief that there will be close games like that throughout the Northern Conference.

“I really feel that our league will be very balanced this year with a lot close games,” said Roddy after Canton stymied the OFA offense after the Blue Devils broke out to a quick 3-0 lead.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.