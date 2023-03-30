Canton downed OFA 9-7 on Wednesday night in a game where the second half was played in wind-blown snow squall at the Ron Johnson Turf Field Blue Devil. After the contest OFA Coach Andrew Roddy pointed out his belief that there will be close games like that throughout the Northern Conference.
“I really feel that our league will be very balanced this year with a lot close games,” said Roddy after Canton stymied the OFA offense after the Blue Devils broke out to a quick 3-0 lead.
Balance which will put a high premium on the fundamentals which Canton used to key the victory which left both teams at 1-1.
“Canton played very well tonight, they got the lead and then they slowed things down. We really hurt ourselves with penalties and ground balls where Canton did a much better job than we did,” said Coach Roddy who will have his team at home on Friday night against Colton-Pierrepont.
“Penalties slowed us down after our fast start and on the game we had seven to Canton’s two. But it was a good game for us. It showed that we have a lot of things to work out and I know we will get a lot better.”
Dylan Irvine, who led all scorers with a dynamic 3-goal, 4-assist outing, ignited OFA’s flying start setting up Tegan Frederick and Aiden O’Neil for the first two goals of the game and then scoring the third from his brother Nate Irvine. Canton rallied for a 3-3 tie and Frederick gave OFA 4-3 lead scoring from O’Neil in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Ethan Francey passed out four first half assists and Canton took a 5-4 lead in the second quarter which Dylan Irvine erased scoring from Theordore Hewko just before the halftime buzzer.
Francey finished with one goal and four assists and Johnny McLear scored three goals for the Bears who gained a 4-1 advantage in the third quarter. The Bears carried a 9-6 lead into the final minute of the fourth quarter and Frederick revived his team’s hopes scoring his fourth goal of the game off Dylan Irvine’s fourth assist of the game with 53 seconds to play.
The Devils threatened to cut the difference to one goal in the final 20 seconds with a shot which was deflected by a defender and Bowen Rodriguez scooped the rebound off the turf and raced upfield to run the clock out.
“Ethan Francey had a great game for them. He just doesn’t turn the ball over which made a big difference,” said Coach Roddy.
Aidan O’Neil finished with one goal and one assist for the Devils and Brody Bullock netted a solo goal.
Alex Worden handled 10 shots in the OFA goal and Garrett O’Shea finished with four stops for Canton. Rounding out the Bears’ scoring were: Josh Aldous with 2 goals, Josh Aryassian with 1 goal and 2 assists, Carter Lesperance with a goal and Owen Hall with with one assist.
A snow storm stopped the other game played on Wednesday at the half with Massena leading Colton-Pierrepont 11-2. A decision will be made today (Thursday) on whether the game will be ruled official and suspended
Trysen Sunday tallied six goals and two assists against C-P, which was playing its first NAC varsity lacrosse game afer a five-year absence. Taka Thompson chipped in four goals and two assists. Brady Frost added a goal and two helpers. Drew Smutz also earned a pair of assists. Ronin Oakes logged a single assist while Owen Converse (3 saves) and freshman Camron Francis (1 save) combined to backstop the win.
Brayden Robert scored both goals for the Colts, the first coming 3:41 left in the first quarter off an assist from Ethan VanBrocklin. Sophomore Matt Schwartfigure turned aside nine shots.
