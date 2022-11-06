Ava Hoy scored 17 points and added 15 kills, 9 digs, 7 aces and 5 blocks in vintage performance as Class C champion Canton (18-2) impressively defeated Class B champion Malone 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 in the Section 10 overall championship match in Massena.
Katie Metcalf scored 22 points with 8 digs, 5 kills and 3 assists for Canton which also received leadership efforts from Laurel Whittier (20 assists, 5 digs, 3 kills), Josie Gabriel (12 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs) and Courtney Peters (8 digs, 7 assists) .
