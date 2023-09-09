MADRID — Madrid-Waddington and defending champion Canton both started the NAC Volleyball season with hopes of developing into a contender in the West Division race.
Both teams showed that their aspirations were well founded in entertaining match highlighted by extended volleys where the host Yellow Jackets and Golden Bears both returned ball from every area of the court and beyond.
Canton eventually secured a 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24 victory to rebound from a straight set loss to first year NAC member Indian River.
In another NAC West match OFA went the distance to down Potsdam 3-2 and even its record at 1-1.
“Not the outcome we wanted but a fun night. Seniors Erica Bates and Lilan Todd and outside hitter Kaitlyn Putman were our leaders tonight but we just couldn’t get over the Canton wall tonight,” said M-W Coach Charlie Bates.
“Both teams improved as the night went on. We hope to keep building for a strong season.”
