Canton Coach Troy Lassial knew that his team had to play tough defense and make free throws in the clutch if they were to hand Gouverneur its first loss of the season in the championship game of the 2022 Burkman Classic on Wednesday night.
The Golden Bears accomplished both directives to secure a 55-49 victory and win their own tournament in a title game which was a one possession affair for most of the contest. Madrid-Waddington downed Parishville-Hopkinton 59-27 in the consolation game and the Canton JVs won the Junior Varsity Championship.
Canton 55 - Gouverneur 49: Tournament MVP Ryan Jones, who finished with 16 points, buried a go-ahead 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter and made four six three throws in the final two minutes of a contest where the defense of both teams dictated much of the action.
“Gouverneur is a very gritty team and we are trying to be gritty. Tonight we played that way,” said Coach Lassial after the Bears reversed a loss to the Wildcats on the opening night of the NAC Central Division season.
The Bears also received a huge, make that a towering spark off the bench as 6-8 center Ayomi Odetoyinbo scored 13 points in the second half, netted eight in the fourth quarter including a drop-step dunk and blocked four shots.
“We have been working with Ayomi and he came through tonight,” said Coach Lassial.
Guard Luke Wenworth went 5-6 from the foul line scoring 16 points for Canton and earned a spot on the Art Quackenbush All-Tournament team with the Gouverneur duo of Raine Rumble and Ethan Fitzgerald. Rumble scored a game-high 19 points and carried his team’s cause with nine fourth quarter points and Fitzgerald tallied 11 interior points and played a major role in setting his team’s high intensity level.
Canton’s James Bailey was cited with the Don Petty Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Bailey scored two points in a strong rebounding effort and Elias Snyder and Vincent Nelson-Fuse added three and two points.
Jared Donaldson and Ethan Platte combined for 10 and seven points for the Wildcats and Kobe Steorts added two.
Jackson Ames of Canton was honored as the MVP of the JV Tournament and other members of the All-Tournament Team were: Zadok Roiger and Charlie Todd of Canton, Drake Da Zar-Mo of Gouverneur, Rylan Murray of Massena and Grant Hayes of Madrid-Waddington.
M-W 59 - P-H 27: Playing without a 22-points a game scorer in Troy Peck because of injury, the Yellow Jackets shared the ball and the scoring duties opening a 32-15 lead at the half. All Tournament selection Jack Bailey led the way with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 7 steals and 3 assists and Trevor Saucier (7 rebounds) and Kaden Kingston (6 rebounds, 3 steals) who went 6-6 from the foul line each netted 12 points.
“I really liked the way we played tonight. We moved the ball well and everyone played hard,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
Bobby Pemberton grabbed five offensive rebounds in an eight-point effort and other scoring came from: Aaron Putman (1), Tristen Cuthbert (4), Dan Davis (6) and Joe White (2).
Jacob Johnson (2 points) was honored with P-H’s All-Tournament Award and Trent Briggs and Harry Suarez led the Panthers’ scoring with nine and eight points. Other scoring came from Nathan White (1), Jon Snell (4) and Eric Foster (3).
