Canton Coach Troy Lassial knew that his team had to play tough defense and make free throws in the clutch if they were to hand Gouverneur its first loss of the season in the championship game of the 2022 Burkman Classic on Wednesday night.

The Golden Bears accomplished both directives to secure a 55-49 victory and win their own tournament in a title game which was a one possession affair for most of the contest. Madrid-Waddington downed Parishville-Hopkinton 59-27 in the consolation game and the Canton JVs won the Junior Varsity Championship.

