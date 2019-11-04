POTSDAM — Eight in a row, and counting.
The Canton girls varsity swim team won its eighth straight Section 10 championship meet at the SUNY Potsdam Maxcy Hall pool Sunday, besting the field of nine teams with 287 points.
Malone was second with 254 points, 60 points better than third-place St. Lawrence Central, with Gouverneur fourth (165), Massena (116) fifth and Potsdam (102) sixth. Ogdensburg (95), Edwards-Knox (33) and Salmon River (26) rounded out the field.
The Golden Bears finished first in eight of the 11 events, with the Huskies’ 400-yard freestyle relay and St. Lawrence Central’s Emily Lantry disrupting a potential sweep. Lantry won a pair of individual races, taking both the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.18) and the 500 freestyle (5:33.28), while the Huskies’ relay of Liz Bartenslager, Amaya Campbell, Maya Massaro and Madison West broke the four-minute barrier in 3:57.77.
“Eight years and a row and 104 consecutive (Section 10) wins. It’s really crazy,” said Canton coach Meg McGovern, a former Malone standout swimmer when in high school. “Malone really gave us a run.
“I was amazed at the drop in times from the entry times, and we saw a lot of school records broken,” she added. “It was a fun meet to watch and I am, as always, proud of my girls.”
It wasn’t just school records that were broken, but a pair of sectional marks fell as well.
The Canton 200 medley relay re-wrote the sectional record set by the Golden Bears two years ago, with the squad of Isabella Jaskowski, Julia Domena, Maya Thomas and Emily Wentworth turning in a standard of 1:56.07, breaking the old mark of 1:58.50 set in 2017 by the team of Jaskowski, Domena, Wentworth and Sophia Silver.
Domena also logged her name into the Section 10 record book for a second time Sunday, after she eclipsed the 100 breaststroke mark with a winning swim of 1:12.07, breaking the old mark of 1:12.70 by St. Lawrence Central’s Katie Penderghest in 2001.
McGovern also noted that Wentworth broke her own school record in the 50 freestyle in 24.59 seconds.
“That (Wentworth) time puts her 19th in the state,” McGovern said.
It wasn’t just the Canton contingent that posted school records. The Huskies also set a pair of marks by the 200 medley relay of West, Campbell, Massaro and Leah Gallagher, and by Campbell in the 100 butterfly. The relay set a standard of 1:59.28, while Campbell logged her name into the school record book in the butterfly (1:02.85).
Canton’s other first-place finishes came from Domena (100 butterfly, 1:00.88), Wentworth (100 freestyle, 54.69), Jaskowski (100 backstroke, 1:04.17), Grace O’Neill (200 freestyle, 2:10.70) and the Golden Bears’ 200 freestyle relay of Domena, Jaskowski, O’Neill and Wentworth in 1:47.25.
All first-place winners will represent Section 10 at the NYSPHSAA championships at Ithaca College on Nov. 22.
The Huskies finished 33 points behind the victorious Golden Bears, the closest any team has come over the past eight championship meets.
