OFA entered Saturday morning’s nonleague meeting of unbeaten Boys Soccer teams, with Chazy, without its goal scoring leader Syrus Gladle. Two other starters went down with injuries in the course of the game which matched programs with championship pedigrees.
Chazy, which owns nine New York State Class D Championships, climbed to 6-0-1 in a 1-0 decision which dropped many time Section 10 Class B Champion OFA to 4-1.
OFA Coach Matt Sholette looked past the score to the experience and how it could benefit his team going forward.
“Syrus was out today and some other guys went down in the game. But that is no excuse; we played well. This was a great game against an outstanding team, a game we have to learn from,” said Coach Sholette.
Neither team had a shot on the goal in the first 11 minutes of the game when the Devils were awarded a direct kick and Chazy did not have an attempt at goal until 23:11 remaining.
The only goal of the game came with 10:28 remaining in the first half when Isaac Merrill delivered a chip pass which created a foot race to the ball which was won by Clay Parker who directed it past OFA keeper Ian Rose and just ahead of a defender’s attempt for a clear.
The goal came three minutes after defender Mikael Adner cleared a deflected corner kick on the theshold of the goal line.
The OFA defense and Rose played very strong in the second half where the Eagles controlled the flow and built up an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
But the Devils’ managed to produce a penalty shot opportunity after a foul in the penalty area with 23:53 to play. Chazy goaltender Zamire Foster (3 saves) preserved the lead making a diving save on a shot along the ground.
“That was a great save,” said Chazy Coach Rob McAuliffe.
“Today’s game showed what we are. We don’t have bigtime scorer but we have a lot of guys who can score and we play good defense. Our 8-0 edge in corner kicks was a very good thing. OFA is a very good team and their coach had them very well organized.”
Ian Rose (9 saves) kept OFA in striking distance with a series of outstanding stops in the second half and the Devils’ defense held its shape and assignments contesting well conceived corner kick plays.
