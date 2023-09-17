OFA entered Saturday morning’s nonleague meeting of unbeaten Boys Soccer teams, with Chazy, without its goal scoring leader Syrus Gladle. Two other starters went down with injuries in the course of the game which matched programs with championship pedigrees.

Chazy, which owns nine New York State Class D Championships, climbed to 6-0-1 in a 1-0 decision which dropped many time Section 10 Class B Champion OFA to 4-1.

