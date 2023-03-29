The Ogdensburg City Recreation Department has announced that it will offer pickleball inside the Richard Lockwood Arena on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon beginning on April 10. The fee will be $5 per session.
City Recreation Director McKenzie Cole has announced that three courts will be available and paddles and balls will be available for use. More information may be obtained on the City Recreation Facebook page, calling the office at 315-393-1980 or emailing mcole@ogdensburg.org.
