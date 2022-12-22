BUFFALO Senior Quran DuBois netted a team-high 17 points and Madrid-Waddington graduate Brennan Harmer tallied 10 as the SUNY Canton men’s basketball team fell by a score of 129-62 in an exhibition game at NCAA Division I University at Buffalo on Wednesday evening at Alumni Arena.
The exhibition was just the second ever contest for the Roos against an NCAA D-I opponent as they also squared off with Cornell University in an exhibition on November 8, 2018.
The host Bulls jumped out to an early 18-0 lead five minutes in before DuBois got Canton on the board on a layup 5:23 into the game.
DuBois led the Roos with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal shooting 2-for-5 from three-point range. It was a homecoming for the Western New York native as he played his high school ball at nearby Niagara Falls.
Harmer netted 10 points, two rebounds and two steals on 3-for-6 shooting from three. Nunnally tallied eight points and tied a game-high with six assists. Chambers-Phillips totaled seven points and Omaga added six.
Devin Ceaser led Buffalo with 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Armoni Foster finished with 17 points, while Isaac Jack (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Kuluel Mading (14 points, 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles.
