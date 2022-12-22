Canton Girls answer Bulldogs comeback for overtime win

Basketball

BUFFALO Senior Quran DuBois netted a team-high 17 points and Madrid-Waddington graduate Brennan Harmer tallied 10 as the SUNY Canton men’s basketball team fell by a score of 129-62 in an exhibition game at NCAA Division I University at Buffalo on Wednesday evening at Alumni Arena.

The exhibition was just the second ever contest for the Roos against an NCAA D-I opponent as they also squared off with Cornell University in an exhibition on November 8, 2018.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.