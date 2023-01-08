Canton’s Declan Porter received the NESCAC Basketball Player of the Week Award.

HADLEY, MASS — Eph sophomore guard Declan Porter (Canton) has been named the NESCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for leading the Williams’ Ephs (11-0) to wins over Clark University 86-69 and Anna Maria 85-47 at the Clark University Holiday Tournament.

Porter averaged 18.0 points and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a scorching 52 per cent (12-23) from beyond the arc. He connected on 8 of 14 threes in the Anna Maria game for 24 points and was the game’s leading scorer.

