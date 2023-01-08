Geneseo– The SUNY Canton men’s hockey team put together a complete performance at both ends of the ice taking a 2-1 win at -6 SUNY Geneseo. The Roos were led by sophomore Filip Jakobsson with a goal and assist and freshman Kelson Hooper who made 26 saves.
Hooper was solid all night and finished with 26 saves for his third win of the season. Petezian finished with 14 saves for the Knights.
Pringle’s goal was his team-leading seventh of the season.
Brendan McCormick led the Roos with three blocked shots.
SUNY Canton (10-5-0) was 1/3 on the power play, Geneseo (10-4-2) was 0/5.
The win was the second highest ranked opponent knocked off by the hockey program. SUNY Canton beat -3 Adrian back on Dec. 30 2018.
SUNY Canton will face SUNY Potsdam in a north country battle at Massena Arena on January 11, 2023 at 7 p.m.
