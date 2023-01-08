Geneseo– The SUNY Canton men’s hockey team put together a complete performance at both ends of the ice taking a 2-1 win at -6 SUNY Geneseo. The Roos were led by sophomore Filip Jakobsson with a goal and assist and freshman Kelson Hooper who made 26 saves.

Hooper was solid all night and finished with 26 saves for his third win of the season. Petezian finished with 14 saves for the Knights.

