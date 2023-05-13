OFA’s Nicholi Ramsdell makes solid contact on a pitch against Malone on Friday. Dave Shea/The Journal.

High level consistency was on display at two OFA sports venues on Friday as the Blue Devil Golfers and Baseball team both hosted Malone.

The undefeated Devil Golfers climbed to 5-0-1 with a 203-224 decision and Malone climbed to 7-3 in NAC Central Baseball with an 11-1 win over a 1-7 Blue Devils squad which will be home again today to host Canton (10 a.m.) and Lisbon (4 p.m.) in the Jim Pinkerton Memorial Tournament. Lisbon and Canton will play at 1 p.m.

