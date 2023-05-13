High level consistency was on display at two OFA sports venues on Friday as the Blue Devil Golfers and Baseball team both hosted Malone.
The undefeated Devil Golfers climbed to 5-0-1 with a 203-224 decision and Malone climbed to 7-3 in NAC Central Baseball with an 11-1 win over a 1-7 Blue Devils squad which will be home again today to host Canton (10 a.m.) and Lisbon (4 p.m.) in the Jim Pinkerton Memorial Tournament. Lisbon and Canton will play at 1 p.m.
Jack Mills shot a season-low 37 and Ethan Bouchard crafted a 38 at the St. Lawrence State Park course and Michael Myers and Andrew Doser each finished at 42 for OFA. Nate Woods rounded out the scoring at 44 and Jacob Chapman tallied a 46 as the sixth man.
“We had excellent consistency again,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
Ben Poupore led Malone with a round of 40, Sam Eells posted a 42 and Liam Davis finished at 45.
Canton def TL: Canton also stayed undefeated on the season posting a 212-252 win at the St. Lawrence University Course. Ryan Jones and Sam Sieminski posted rounds of 38 and 39 to lead the Golden Bears and John and Dan O’Neill followed at 43 and 45. Eliza Creurer turned in a 46 to round out the scoring.
Bauer Callaghan led Tupper Lake with a 43.
The Blue Devils turned in a creditable defensive effort with only error but Malone left little to chance on the mound, in the field and at plate. Logan Spaulding hurled a complete game four hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks and Jordan Perry lined three doubles and a single sparking the Huskies who exploited 10 walks.
Perry also led the defense with smooth game at shortstop which included a spectacular diving catch and Owen Burditt robbed another Devil batter of a hit with a diving grab at thirdbase and strong throw to first.
Trent Carrier singled twice for the Huskies while Alex Mitchell singled twice and scored OFA’s only run in the first inning. Dylan Sovie and Seth Sholette also singled for the Devils.
