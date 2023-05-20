COOPERSTOWN - Heuvelton Central gained precious momentum for the Section 10 Class D Baseball Tournament by sweeping a doubleheader from Edwards-Knox 10-7, 17-0 on Thursday at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.
The Bulldogs finished their NAC West season at 8-4 and will host Chateaugay today in the first round of the sectionals this (Saturday) morning at 9:30 a.m.
Heuvelton 10 - E-K 7: Dylan Demers pitched the win as the Bulldogs prevailed with timely singles from Brandon Pray, Reid Doyle, Lucas Thornhill, Jakob Ladouceur and Tristan Young.
Kyle Reif doubled and singled for E-K and Jacob Morrill singled twice.
Heuvelton 17- E-K 0: Ryley Liscum struck out seven in a one-hitter and doubled and drove in four runs. Jacob Ladouceur lined a double and two singles, Brandon Pray singled twice and Reid Doyle singled twice.
Tristan Young and Jake Venette singled. Aiden Geer singled for the lone E-K single.
