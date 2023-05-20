Notre Dame shut out Holley on Monday. File photo

COOPERSTOWN - Heuvelton Central gained precious momentum for the Section 10 Class D Baseball Tournament by sweeping a doubleheader from Edwards-Knox 10-7, 17-0 on Thursday at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown.

The Bulldogs finished their NAC West season at 8-4 and will host Chateaugay today in the first round of the sectionals this (Saturday) morning at 9:30 a.m.

