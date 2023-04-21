COPENHAGEN — Copenhagen enjoyed a chance to show off its turf field facility and a very solid baseball team which downed Heuvelton 7-4 in nonleague baseball action on Thursday.
Colton Parkin went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Samuel Carroll pitched three innings in relief to secure the win for Copenhagen (3-1). Brandon Pray went 2-for-4 atop the leadoff spot for Heuvelton (1-1) which had three pitchers combine on a 10 strikeout three-hitter.
