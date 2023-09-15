Superior depth loomed as a major advantage for the OFA Girls Swimming team hosted Gouverneur its NAC opener on Thursday.
The Blue Devils exerted that advantage immediately with 1-2 finishes in the 200 medley relay and in the 200 individual medley and used a series of second and third places finishes to amass a 95-55 victory and even their NAC record at 1-1.
Katherine Barkley led the 50 (28.69) and 100 freestyles (1:03.18) and swam on two winning relays and Taylor Dashnaw paced the 200 individual medley (2:58.30) and 100 backstroke (1:20.59) and also contributed to a pair of relay wins.
Both multiple medalists swam on the 200 medley (2:24.39) and 200 freestyle (2:05.79) relays and the Devils also won the 400 freestyle relay (5:19.64).
“We have a lot of developing swimmers but Katherine Barkley swam a great time in the 50 freestyle and came back and swam the 100 freestyle with very little rest. We may have to make some adjustments there,” said OFA Coach Andee West.
Gabby Paradise and Marisa Lovely rounded out the winning 200 medley relay unit, Avery Brabant and Angelina Hukovic rounded out the 200 freestyle foursome and Ryan Dobbs, Gabriella Ott, Leah Thatcher and Anabelle Lovely combined to take 400 freestyle relay honors.
Gouverneur’s scoring was led by a pair of double medalists in Faith Leader in the 200 (2:32.55) and 500 freestyles (7:09.56), Emalyn Kulp in the 100 butterfly (1:22.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:30.22).
Individual seconds for OFA came from: Gabriella Ott in the 200 and freestyles, Angelina Hukovic in the 200 individual relay and 100 breaststroke and Ryan Dobbs in the 100 butterfly.
