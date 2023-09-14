The way Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus sees it, Tuesday night’s long trip to Saranac Central to face an undefeated Class B team on its home field was just what the Knights’ needed.
Scoring twice in the second half Saranac (3-0) posted a 2-1 victory over the Golden Knights. But according to Coach Marcellus the game was anything but a setback in the overall scheme.
Noah Gendebien gave Lisbon a 1-0 halftime lead and Logan Galy and Mason Brown scored in the Saranac comeback.
“Playing a talented team like Saranac Central with a lot of speed and two outstanding strikers was just what needed to see where we stand. They controlled the second half but in the second 20 minutes of the second half we played outstanding soccer and took 8 to 10 corner kicks,” he said.
“If we could have put a few chances aways we could have had 3-0 lead. “It was a long bus ride and they really came at us at the start and pressed our defense but Connor Flack, Caleb Hayden, CJ Jacobs and Will Pirie stood up in the back and Tanner Fonda made some great saves.”
The Chiefs outshot the Knights 17-12 and Fonda finished with 11 saves. Lisbon forged a 12-3 edge in corner kicks.
“I hate to lose but I feel this game can definitely help us starting with Thursday’s game against Heuvelton,” said Coach Marcellus.
“They will really play hard and we have to convert our chances.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.