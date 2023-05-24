Thursday could be one of the greatest days ever to be an OFA Blue Devil athlete.
The Golf, Baseball and Boys Lacrosse teams will all be competing for Section 10 Championships.
The unbeaten Devil golfers will be looking to follow up a share of the NAC crown with Canton in the sectionals at the Partridge Run.
The OFA laxmen (14-4) will square off with Massena (15-2) at SUNY Potsdam for the Overall Section 10 Championship and both the Devils (Class D) and Massena (Class C) have earned berths in the New York State Tournament.
OFA advanced to the title game with an historic 10-8 win at Salmon River (14-3) becoming the first team in school history to defeat Salmon River twice. Massena (15-2) downed Canton (11-7) 8-5 in the other semi-final game.
Second-seeded OFA advanced into the Section 10 Class B Baseball Championship game at St. Lawrence University staging a last ditch rally with two outs in the seventh inning to edge third seeded Potsdam 4-3. Top seeded Salmon River (11-2) turned back fourth seeded Gouverneur (3-8) 7-6.
BASEBALL
Hayden McDonald, the smallest player on the OFA team, staged one gigantic at-bat against crafty Potsdam hurler Adam Cook who came within one pitch of pitching a complete game win.
After fouling off four pitches McDonald bounced a sharp single inside the thirdbase line and stole second where he scored the tying run on a long double by Tyler Sovie which just eluded a back-handed running catch attempt by the centerfield.
Sovie then raced home with the winning run when Lucca LaBella rapped a line drive single to centerfield.
OFA’s Cam Griffith pitched into the seventh inning without allowing an earned run and Seth Sholette came on to record the last two outs. The two hurlers combined on a three-hitter.
“This game was just like our season. Early in the game we gave away three runs with errors but we came back and made the plays and got key hits,” said OFA Coach Brooks Brenno after OFA’s fifth straight win.
“Hayden McDonald had one heck of an at-bat to keep us alive and we got the win. It couldn’t have happened to a better bunch of guys.”
The Stoners (4-10) scored three runs in the third inning after a two-out error. John Duffy and Charlie Rossner singled in the inning and Jaxon Bernard singled.
OFA (7-7) scored singe runs in the second and fourth innings.
Dylan Sovie singled in the second and scored on a single by Nicoli Ramsdell. Griffith singled and scored on an RBI single by Sholette in the fourth.
LaBella doubled and singled in the game and Griffith singled twice.
LACROSSE
Holding serve is a term technically associated with other sports but the OFA laxmen used that tactic to gain intense 10-8 win over Salmon River.
“It was really a hard fought game that went back and fourth. We showed a lot of fight. We got down 4-2 but came back and tied it at 5-5 at the half and took an 8-7 lead going into the fourth quarter and never gave it up,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“This is just a great win, first time in school history OFA has beat Salmon River twice.”
The Devils will now chase the first Section 10 title in school history in the third game of a split season series with Massena.
Dylan Irvine scored three of OFA’s last four goals and Tegan Frederick scored the first two of the gamwe and the first goal of the fourth quarter.
Theodore Hewko scored two goals, Adian O’Neil delivered one goal and one assist and Nate Irvine netted one goal. Alex Worden posted nine saves in goal and Xavier Delorme stopped 12 shots in the SR goal.
The Salmon River scoring came from: Tehokwirathe Barreiro 2 goals, Sebastian Laughing 2 goals, Taharihwakohe Lazore 1 goal, Parker Thompson 1 goal, Tehoronhiathe 1 goal and Carsten Mitchell 1 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.