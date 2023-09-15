OFA and Salmon River have staged some important NAC Central Boys Soccer matchups in recent seasons.
Thursday’s meeting on the Blue Devils’ Ron Johson turf field evolved into a continuation of the trend despite the fact that the unbeaten Devils entered the contest on a high-scoring roll and the defending division tri-champion Shamrocks came in trying to break out of some early season struggles.
Both teams made progress in the course of OFA’s 3-0 well earned win founded upon depth, team speed and high-level finishing.
“Salmon River played very well and I think we came out a little flat. But we have a very deep team and we worked hard and came up with scoring we needed,” said OFA Coach Matt Sholette after his team climbed to 5-0 in the division heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. nonleague home game with Section 7’s Chazy whose program owns multiple New York State Class D Championships.
“They tested our defense but we held up well.”
Defender Mikael Adner also moved forward to score what proved to a key second goal with nine seconds remaining in the first half. He one-timed a corner kick by Nate Woods well out of the reach of SR keeper Xavier Delormier who finished with eight saves. Collin Brenno started the scoring sequence in motion with a run down the right wing which forced a defender to clear the ball over the endline.
Senior sniper Syrus Gladle produced the first goal off a through pass from Collin Brenno 19 minutes into the game and scored the only goal of the second half with 19:04 to by settling a deflected corner kick and cooly striking a low shot into the net.
OFA keeper Ian Rose handled four shots posting the shutout aided by an open field stop by Nathan Irvine against Salmon River’s explosive striker Dylan Johnson late in the first half.
“We lost eight senior starters from last year and we are working on a lot of different things right now but I think we can get there,” said Salmon River Coach Tim Cook.
“Dylan Johnson is an outstanding player for us and he had a nice game tonight. OFA has a very good team. ”
