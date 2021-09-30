Massena Week is always a series of red letter days in the calendar of the OFA Football Program.
All the facets of the rivalry, which has been controlled by OFA in recent years, will be on high alert as the Blue Devils (4-0, 3-0 NAC) and Massena (3-0 NAC) will both come into the midseason meeting unbeaten on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ron Johnson Field. Both teams show offensive balance with the ability to make big plays through the air and on the ground and solid defensive units. Massena downed Potsdam 40-8 on Sunday after previous wins of 38-14 over St. Lawrence Central and 14-6 over Malone.
After a 32-8 win over St. Lawrence Central on Friday, OFA Coach Matt Tessmer spoke of the challenge facing his team and the need for a great week of practice.
“We played well and we had a lot of people who made plays tonight. Defensively we played well and our linemen continue to progress. Overall we had a lot of people who improved and that is what we are looking for,” said Coach Tessmer. “But we still have a lot of things to work on and we really need a good week of practice because we are playing a very good team (Massena) next.”
Following Friday’s Massena game the Devils will renew an intense regular season and postseason rivalry with Gouverneur which stands at 2-0 in NAC play after beating Malone 43-6 on Saturday.
OFA 32 - SLC 8: St. Lawrence Central used some nice scheming and defensive penetration to force host OFA into third and long situations in the first quarter and a crucial fourth and two on the first play of the second quarter in the Sept. 24 NAC football game at the Ron Johnson Football Field.
But the Blue Devils, who returned to full strength from COVID-19 quarantine, answered the challenge with aerial connections between two seniors who had missed the last two games.
Quarterback Tristan Lovely found slot back Adam Calton for a key first down on the Devils first series and Lovely found Calton alone in the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown on the next series. Calton (5-17), who caught three passes for 39 yards in the first half, also ran six yards untouched into the endzone on a counter on a fourth and two on the first play of the second quarter. The first of two Drew Costello extra points gave OFA a 13-0 lead which the Devils expanded to 25-0 at the half and went on to a 32-8 win, a 3-0 start to the NAC season and a 4-0 record.
Calton sparked an offense which shifted gears in the second quarter.
Lovely (6-55 rushing, 6x10-0-70 1 TDs passing) deeked around three tacklers in the backfield and took a keeper 38 yards to the endzone. Costello (5-52) took a pitch around the right side of the line for a 26-yard touchdown after linemen Nick Davison and Archie Green combined to cover a Larrie fumble.
“Adam Calton had a big night for us. He was in the right place at the right time. St. Lawrence Central did some good things out there tonight and their quarterback was a very good athlete,” said OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
OFA’s only touchdown of the second half came on a 10-yard, tackle-breaking run by Lance Milsap (5-27) early in the third quarter. SLC (0-3) answered with a 19-yard scoring run by Ashton Adams and a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Jayden Ashley to Tommy Storrin.
The Larries’ Dawson Shatraw led all rushers in the game with 65 yards with a 33-yard run in the second quarter and their defense stopped OFA on two fourth and short plays inside the 20 yard line in the second half.
Drew Costello had three tackles behind the line for the OFA defense, Ethan Lemke had two and Eric Barr, Justice McIntyre, Keegan England and James Bell each had one.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: O - Drew Costello 5-52 1 TD, Tristan Lovely 6-55 1 TD, Andrew Loffler 5-39, Adam Calton 5-17 1 TD, Lance Milsap 5-27 1 TD, Carson Ramie 2-12, Justice McIntyre 4-21, SLC - Nathan White 7-26, Ashton Adams 3-35 1 TD, Jayden Ashley 6-28, Dawson Shattraw 5-65, Tommy Storrin 7-28, Austin Mason 1-2.
Passing: O - Tristan Lovely 6x10-62-0 1 TDs, Shea Polniak 1x1-8-0, Connor Graveline 0x2-0. SLC - Jayden Ashley 7x13-0-39.
Receiving: O - Adam Calton 3-39 TD, Drew Costello 1-11, Justice McIntrye 2-20, Alex Worden 1-8. SLC - Mike Newtown 4-31, Ashton Adams 1 - (-2), Dawson Shattraw 2-9.
Records: SLC 0-2 NAC, OFA 4-0, 3-0 NAC.
NAC ROUNDUP
Massena 40 - Potsdam 8: Quarterback Dominic Monacelli anchored a balanced Red Raider offense that saw eight players contribute. Monacelli ran the ball 10 time for 115 yards including touchdown runs of five and 33 yards while completing six of 12 passes for another 96 yards. DeShawn Watson was the next-leading rusher for Massena with 72 yards on six carries. He also had three receptions for 65 yards, including a pivotal 39-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter that help boost the Red Raiders halftime leads to 20-8.
For the Sandstoners, senior Gavin Phillips carried the bulk of the offensive workload with 121 yards on 33 carries, including a five-yard touchdown burst on the second Potsdam possession of the game.
Gouverneur 43 - Malone 6: Carter Baer scored two touchdowns and Holden Stowell threw for one and ran for one as the Wildcats (2-0) beat Malone (0-2) in an NAC game at Gouverneur.
Vinny Thomas scored on a kickoff return.
Watertown 40 - Canton 8: Watertown High School’s senior combination of 6-foot-4 quarterback Joel Davis and 6-foot running back Deante Hall proved to be too tall an order for an injury riddled Canton squad in a 41-14 win for the 2-0 Cyclones.
Hall rushed for 171 yards on 19 carries, including four touchdowns.
Davis gained 108 yards rushing. Erich Zuhlsdorf scored both Canton touchdowns on runs of six and 10 yards and Zach VanBrocklin ran for a two-point conversion.
