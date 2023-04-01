OFA Coach Andrew Roddy was able to give his reserves and his young players substantial playing time in Friday’s NAC Boys Lacrosse game against Colton-Pierrepont played in a snow storm which covered the turf at Ron Johnson Field.

He was able to shuffle his lineup because Dylan Irvine came through with clutch goals in response to spirited comeback efforts by C-P which trailed 6-0 after the first period but cut the difference to 14-10 with five minutes to play. Irvine answered immediately and the Devils went on to post an 18-10 win and a 2-1 record.

