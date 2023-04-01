OFA Coach Andrew Roddy was able to give his reserves and his young players substantial playing time in Friday’s NAC Boys Lacrosse game against Colton-Pierrepont played in a snow storm which covered the turf at Ron Johnson Field.
He was able to shuffle his lineup because Dylan Irvine came through with clutch goals in response to spirited comeback efforts by C-P which trailed 6-0 after the first period but cut the difference to 14-10 with five minutes to play. Irvine answered immediately and the Devils went on to post an 18-10 win and a 2-1 record.
Irvine finished with seven goals and two assists netting seven of eight shots and his brother Nate Irvine buried all three of his shots in a three goal, two assist effort. Tegan Frederick continued his offensive production with three goals and three assists.
C-P’s Ty Farns netted all four of his shots in a four-goal, one assist effort and Oli Johnson delivered two goals and two assists and made several long to attack the Devils’ goal which was protected by Alex Worden (7 saves first half) and Jackson Thornhil (5 saves second half). Brayden Robert converted two of three shots and added an assist for the Colts.
“Dylan’s seven goals was one off the single game school record which was set by Noah Strader (senior player for SUNY Potsdam). It was a nice game for us and we had an opportunity to play our reserves quit a bit,” said Coach Roddy.
“Colton-Pierrepont has some very good players and they did a good job running their plays. And they hung in their under pressure.”
A well distributed OFA offense also featured: Austin Thornhill (1 goal), Ty Jacobs (1 goal, 1 assist), Landin McDonald (2 assists), Jack Morley (1 goal), Adian O’Neil (2 assists), Theodore Hewko (1 goal, 1 assist), Lorenzo Rand ( 1 goal) and Parker Murray (1 assist).
Other C-P scoring came from: Cody Francis (1 goal), Eli Johnson (1 goal) and Ethan Brocklin (3 assists).
C-P goaltender Matt Schwartzfigure made 16 saves.
