HEUVELTON — Based on the effort expended on a sun-splashed Saturday at Coach Stephanie Putney Field neither host Heuvelton or Edwards-Knox deserved to lose in a match of NAC West rivals in in a Section 10 Class D opening round game.
Neither did.
But E-K advanced to the quarter-final round matchup with top seeded Chateagauy via a 2-1 advantage in the penalty shot shootout which followed a 1-1 tie. A Class C first round game saw defending sectional champion Madrid-Waddington follow up on a strong finish to the NAC East season a 3-2 quarter-final win over Tupper Lake to move into the semi-final against St. Lawrence Central. In other Class C action Norwood-Norfolk blanked Brushton-Moira 3-0 and B-M boys advanced past N-N 5-0.
In an opening round Class D boys soccer game E-K downed Hermon-DeKalb 2-1 to advance to quarter-final action in Lisbon on Monday.
COUGARS ADVANCE
After the first two E-K shooters hit the crossbar with their shots Mary Ann Durham and Heidi Moore connected for E-K to answer Rylin McAllister’s score as the Bulldogs’ second shooter. After a miss in the third spot, a diving save by E-K keeper Sophia Vachez and a save HCS keeper Hailey Rickett, Heuvelton’s hope to pull even faded when the fifth shooter hit the right goal post with her shot.
“It was a good game. Both teams played well but we couldn’t make our pks. We did well in practice and we hit them in practice right before the game,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
“But I am very proud of the girls. They played hard all the way all season.”
Heuvelton took a 1-0 lead with 27:42 remaining in first half when Alli Trathen scored out of a scramble from point blank range with Saige Blevins providing the assist.
Led by sweeper Kianna Hogle, who ranged into midfield to turn back any number of through balls back into the attack zone, the Cougars enjoyed possession margin the second half but were kept at bay by stops by Heuvelton defenders Carley Simmons, Lily Spooner and Maya McGaw.
The Cougars pulled even in dramatic fashion when a long through ball created a race for the ball just outside the penalty area between E-K speedster Lily Lottie and Bulldog keeper Hailey Rickett. Lottie blocked Rickett’s clearing kick, Mallory Robinson played the rebound into the goalmouth where Lottie knocked it into net with just 1:55 remaining in regular.
“We usually start slow so I had us into a defensive formation to start the game. They were marking Mary Ann Durham so I moved her up front create space in the middle. I think that worked well,” said E-K Coach Patty Matthews.
“I thought we had the better of the play in the second half and I thought both teams played well.”
Rickett made 17 shots for Heuvelton and protected the lead with a series clutch saves in the second half. Vachez and Kristy Thompson combined for 14 saves for Heuvelton.
E-K 3- H-D 1: A match of neighboring NAC West rivals saw Cooper Allen score all three goals as E-K downed H-D 3-1. Tim Bowman scored the lone Green Demon goal. Dawson Matthew made 10 saves for E-K and Hunter Bouchey handled seven shots for the Green Demons.
JACKETS ADVANCE
Grace Plumley figured in all three goals as the Jackets rallied after the Lumberjacks took a 2-1 lead early in the second half on a goal by Sara Higgs. The Jacks’ first goal was an own goal and bounced off a defender into the net.
Plumley and Kendall Thompson combined to set up Hailey Marcellus for the first M-W goal, Plumley set up Maddie Armstrong for the tying goal and scored the game-winner from Armstrong.
Alaina Armstrong made three saves in the win and the TL keeper finished with 10 saves.
